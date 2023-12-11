Indian online skill gaming company Games24x7 unveiled its new brand identity.

At the unveiling, Games24x7 co-founder and co-CEO Bhavin Pandya said, “At Games24x7, our path has been shaped by an unwavering dedication to a scientific mindset, our focus on user-centricity, and our incredible teams that wholeheartedly embrace this scientific approach. Our fresh brand identity goes beyond mere visual change; it stands as a reflection of our profound enthusiasm for these core principles and the continuous advancement within the online gaming sector. The rejuvenated brand identity underscores our technological expertise and commitment to harnessing cutting-edge technologies like AI/ML to create hyper-personalised gaming experiences to entertain our users.”

Brand initiatives around new visual identity launch:

Games24x7 unveiled a colour teaser on its social media platforms and presented a three-part illustrated video of its journey.

The brand engaged its employees through a microsite – readytogo24x7.com, which featured a live countdown to the unveil, one-touch games with rewards, and a live photo wall encouraging employees to share their photos.

The new visual identity features a stack of ‘G’ letterforms, with the vibrant orange brushstroke ‘G’ positioned atop a solid navy stack. The </> coding symbol in navy blue denotes the universal language of technology.

The logotype “games24x7” utilises two distinct typefaces, Poppins and Sprite Graffiti. “Games” is crafted with the bold, geometric forms of poppins, representing the precision involved in the science of gaming. In contrast, “24×7” utilises the energetic, brush script numerals of Sprite Graffiti, embodying the vibrant and playful nature of the gaming experiences.

The new visual brand identity can be seen across all brand communications, social media platforms, the website, and other collaterals.