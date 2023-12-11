DeAPlaneta Entertainment has signed a deal with Italian production company Enanimation and Australian company Kreiworks for its animated series Nina & Olga. As per this deal, DeAPlaneta Entertainment will manage all media, licensing and digital rights of the series worldwide, excluding Italy, Australia and North American territories.

Nina & Olga is a preschool series (meant for three to five years old) full of fantasy, comedy and adventure, based on the successful book series Olga the Cloud, by Nicoletta Costa, with more than 80 titles published worldwide. The series, whose first season is already available (52×7’) and second season (52×7’) will be ready in 2024, follows six-years-old Nina and her best friend, a cloud named Olga, along with friends Teo (a boy) and Bigio (also a cloud). Together, they share adventures connecting the worlds of the sky and the ground, discovering the emotions these experiences bring, exploring and learning to manage them.

Coproduced by Enanimation and Kreiworks in collaboration with Rai Ragazzi, Nina & Olga’s creative lead is Lina Foti, an award-winning author known for her roles as executive producer at Lion Forge Animation and script producer and writer of the famous series Pocoyo.

The first series of Nina & Olga was released in Italy on Rai Yoyo (an Italian television channel owned and operated by state-owned public broadcaster RAI) in 2021, still aired on the channel and also available on Raiplay. The series won a Pulcinella Award in Cartoons of the Bay 2021 to the Best Upper Preschool TV Series, and was appointed Best Licensed Publishing Project in Bologna Children Book Fair 2021.

DeAPlaneta Kids & Family distribution and contents director Carlos Biern commented, “With its charming, and timeless, 2D animation and the values it represents (environmental care, diversity, promoting of communication and understanding), Nina & Olga is an invaluable addition to the DeAPlaneta Entertainment catalogue. Our agreement with the Italian company Enanimation is yet another example of DeAPlaneta Entertainment’s full commitment to support Italian based creators and European animation.”

Enanimation president and producer Federica Maggio said, “We are very excited to partner with Kreiworks and DeAPlaneta Entertainment to bring Nina & Olga to a global audience and support us while we keep advancing our internationalisation efforts.”

Kreiworks managing director and executive producer Foti added, “Working on this iconic Italian IP alongside our partners Enanimation and Rai Ragazzi is an exciting opportunity for Kreiworks. We look forward to infusing an Australian touch into this beloved series and expanding our collaboration with DeAPlaneta during this pivotal phase of their continuous expansion.”