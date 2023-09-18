Food NFT gaming ecosystem OneRare is partnering with organic food brand Salad Days. Through this partnership, the latter will launch its own line of NFTs in the OneRare Foodverse, offering an immersive experience for foodies across the globe.

Salad Days believes that salads are not just sides, but rather full and satisfying meals that can contribute to one’s overall well-being. By embracing digital collectibles, Salad Days aims to expand its reach and to engage with its audience in new ways.

On the other hand, OneRare users will have the opportunity to own limited-edition Salad Days NFTs, each representing a delectable salad creation, complete with details and visuals. As Salad Days NFTs circulate within OneRare’s Foodverse, the brand aims to gain exposure to a diverse range of gamers, collectors, and enthusiasts from around the world. By participating in OneRare’s gaming ecosystem, Salad Days’ customers can collect and trade their digital collectibles.

Commenting on the partnership, Salad Days founder & CEO Varun Madan said, “We are thrilled to join hands with OneRare, the pioneering food NFT gaming ecosystem and the world’s first food metaverse. Our dishes, cherished by healthy food enthusiasts in Delhi-NCR and Bangalore, will now transcend their physical form and become part of an immersive gaming experience within the OneRare ecosystem. By collecting our ingredients and crafting remarkable dishes, gamers can unleash their culinary creativity and embark on thrilling adventures across multiple games. We embrace this groundbreaking collaboration as an opportunity to celebrate the fusion of gastronomy and technology, captivating the taste buds and imagination of players worldwide.”

OneRare co-founder Supreet Raju said, “Together with Salad Days, we are breaking new ground in the world of digital collectibles, inviting food enthusiasts worldwide to embark on an unforgettable journey where the joy of healthy eating meets the thrill of virtual exploration.”