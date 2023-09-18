Educational entertainment platform Jumbaya is thrilled to announce the launch of an extraordinary 70+ parts read-along animated series titled Ramayana: The Journey of Sita and Rama. This series aims to bring the tale of Valmiki’s Ramayana to life, catering specifically to children aged six to 14 years.

As a children’s storyteller, Jumbaya curates narratives rich in lessons, cultures, emotions and values, aimed at nurturing the leaders of tomorrow. The platform believes that with its deep understanding of the modern educational landscape and a keen awareness of the drawbacks of highly stimulating animated content and superficial engagement, this series has been thoughtfully crafted to redirect young minds toward a more purposeful experience that nurtures empathy, loyalty, friendship, forgiveness and much more.

At the heart of this endeavour are Subject Matter Experts (SMEs) who collaborate with Jumbaya to craft narratives of epics such as Ramayana. Drawing on extensive eight months of research, the platform believes that its series ensures an authentic portrayal of Valmiki’s Ramayana while tailoring it to captivate the young minds of today. Presented as an animated read-along read-aloud storybook, this innovative approach offers children an immersive experience—simultaneously watching and reading the epic story.

Jumbaya has incorporated Same Language Subtitling (SLS), displaying spoken words as text on the screen. According to the platform, this helps children recognise the correlation between sounds and letters, further vocabulary and fostering a sense of autonomy in reading abilities. Each six to 10-minute episode is thoughtfully designed to sustain engagement, promote comprehension, and accommodate the shrinking attention span of children.

“We are thrilled to unveil Ramayana: The Journey of Sita and Rama, a series that reimagines how children experience and connect with our culture, history and ancient stories,” said Jumbaya CEO & founder Shailesh Prithani. “Our mission is to ignite young imaginations and foster a lifelong appreciation for our rich cultural heritage. Guided by rigorous research, we harness the power of technology to immerse children in the cultural treasures of our past. This is just the beginning of our journey; we are committed to unveiling a tapestry of awe-inspiring series in near future. Together, we are igniting the flames of curiosity and cultivating a lifelong love for learning, one captivating story at a time.”

This series serves as a bridge between generations, enabling parents to share the timeless wisdom of epics and mythologies in a format that resonates with today’s tech-savvy youth. Ramayana: The Journey of Sita and Rama, an animated series that merges the magic of storytelling with the wonders of technology to create an unforgettable educational experience for young audiences, is now available for young minds to explore and enjoy.