‘Fire Emblem Engage’ game to get a manga adaptation

A prologue for the manga adaptation of the game Fire Emblem Engage is scheduled to release on 3 February 2023, according to a recent blog post on the official website of Nintendo Japan.

The manga will be released in the Saikyo Jump magazine, which is known for publishing spin-offs from big IPs like the Team-Up Missions series from My Hero Academia. The Fire Emblem Engage manga will release chapters every month starting on 3 March 2023, following the prologue’s release in February. Kazurou Kyou, well known for their work on the manga Hime-dol, will serve as the series’ creator.

Through Nintendo’s post, some manga illustrations have been shared, and they reveal that the adaptation will include the lead character Alear in the male version. The first three chapters of the manga will always be free to read on Shonen Jump Plus. The subsequent chapters will only be free for three weeks, so if readers can’t read a chapter in that time frame, they’ll need to subscribe in order to read it. It is currently unknown how many chapters the manga will have.

Fire Emblem Nintendo’s classic tactical RPG series, which debuted in 1990 with Fire Emblem: Shadow Dragon and the Blade of Light, has been revamped most recently with Engage. The second mainline game in the series for the Nintendo Switch, after Fire Emblem: Three Houses was published on 20 January 2023.

The game Fire Emblem Engage is exclusively available on Nintendo Switch.