Rooter, an Indian gaming and esports content platform, has launched its advertising campaign focused on a typical gaming fan’s FOMO (fear of missing out). It is the first TV campaign by any gaming content platform in India. The ad shows hilarious lengths a fan will go to, to catch the most exciting game streaming and esports action.

The ad shows a curious protagonist getting hooked to the exciting game streams on a friend’s phone and landing in some comically painful situations while attempting to watch them. Popular esports caster and analyst Ocean Sharma has played the role of the hip friend who teases him for not knowing the obvious destination for entertaining content – Game dekhne ka itna load? To kar na Rooter download! (So much fuss to watch a game stream? Just download Rooter). Conceptualised by Rooter’s in-house team, and further developed and produced by Emotion Pictures, the campaign includes three punchy 15-second commercials.

Speaking about the context of the campaign, Rooter founder and CEO Piyush Kumar said, “Gaming content like live streams, esports and more represents one-of-a-kind entertainment – full of surprises, deeply immersive, and accessible anytime, anywhere. It cuts across segments and is at the heart of how young India spends time on its screens today. This is where Rooter is making a special space for itself in their minds, their hearts and on their screens. With presence across web, app, and smart TV ecosystems, we have created a vast universe for viewers to watch the most top-notch gaming content in the market and for creators to find an appreciative audience.”

Elaborating on the concept, Emotion Pictures founder and executive producer Rajat Gulati said, “The films are inspired by keen observations of young India’s behaviour when it comes to gaming, especially the irresistible curiosity and immersion that unfold while watching an action-packed stream. We hope to strike a chord with Indian gamers and represent their world, their emotions, and their love for all things gaming through these light-hearted, slice-of-(gamer’s)-life films. It was exciting to collaborate with an exceptional team at Rooter. The tremendous amount of confidence and courage they showed has helped us express freely right from script conception to production.”