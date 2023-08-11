The original soundtrack for the music video game Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical has been released by Austin Wintroy. Released in four volumes, the album has songs written, composed and music directed by Wintroy.

The albums will feature songs performed by actors such as Troy Baker (The Last of Us), Anthony Rapp (Rent, Star Trek: Discovery), Felicia Day (Dr Horrible’s Sing-Along Blog), Janina Gavankar (Borderlands), and many more top talents. There is minimal overlap between the three albums, and even with four releases, many of the songs would require dozens more albums to showcase every possible path a player might take through them.

Of the soundtracks, Wintory said, “Branching, interactive music has posed major challenges on every soundtrack album I’ve ever done, but nothing has compared to Stray Gods. How do you release a single version of something that’s designed to have many, many versions at the discretion of the player? My number one concern was that an album would somehow “canonise” a given choice, and make curious listeners think this was somehow the “correct” version of Grace’s story. So in my effort to escape this, I’ve gone ahead with four discrete albums. The first three correspond to the colour-coded traits the player can choose (Red: the rambunctious and antagonistic Kickass; Blue: the conniving and intellectual Clever; and Green, the compassionate and empathetic Charming). If you played the game by only ever choosing one of these colours, at every of the literally hundreds of decision points, you’d basically get these albums. The fourth album, which I called the Pantheon Edition, is my personally curated weaving amongst all three choices in an effort to: 1. minimally overlap with the other three, and 2. sample a realistic result of a given player’s approach. But the truth is, it would take thousands of albums to truly archive every viable playthru and so in the end, I hope some cross-section of the four provides a listener with what they’re looking for! We live in a world of custom playlists and this is meant to embrace that. Best of all though, simply go play the game and experience yours!”

Published by Humble Games and developed by Summerfall Studios, the game is set in a modern fantasy world. The official description reads: A college dropout Grace is granted the power of a Muse – power she’ll need to find out the truth behind her predecessor’s death before time runs out. You’ll decide who Grace allies with who she can trust, and who may betray her in this beautifully hand-illustrated roleplaying musical. Charm, negotiate, or strong-arm your way through their world, playing through original, fully interactive musical numbers composed by Grammy-nominated composer Austin Wintory (Journey, Banner Saga), Tripod (musicians Scott Edgar, Steven Gates, and Simon Hall) and Eurovision Australia’s own Montaigne (Jess Cerro). Fully orchestrated and performed by an all-star cast you’ll feel as though you’re right there on the stage. With thousands of potential variations based on your choices, you’ll craft the soundtrack to your own one-of-a-kind musical experience.

Here’s the tracklist:

Stray Gods: The Roleplaying Musical (original soundtrack)

Red Edition tracklist:

Adrift I Can Teach You Phantom Pains Challenging a Queen Old Wounds The Ritual You and I Cast a spell Look Into Me The Throne It’s Time Adrift reprise The Trial You and I reprise End Credits

Green Edition tracklist:

Adrift I Can Teach You Phantom Pains Challenging a Queen Old Wounds The Ritual Here for the Ride Cast a spell Look Into Me The Throne It’s Time Adrift reprise The Trial Here for the ride reprise End Credits

Blue Edition tracklist:

Adrift I Can Teach You Phantom Pains Challenging a Queen Old Wounds The Ritual Cast a spell Let’s have this Dance Look Into Me The Throne It’s Time Adrift reprise The Trial Let’s have this Dance reprise End Credits

Pantheon Edition tracklist: