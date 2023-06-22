Epic Games recently announced that their free-to-download photogrammetry application RealityScan is now available for Android as well as for iOS devices. This application will now reach almost everyone who owns a smartphone or tablet.

With RealityScan, one can create high-fidelity 3D models of objects just by taking multiple pictures of them with a smartphone or tablet, and the app will do the rest. After this one can export the images to Sketchfab to share with the rest of the world, or to download them for use in other applications like Unreal Engine or Twinmotion.

Exporting the models to Sketchfab is free. The number of models one can upload to their Sketchfab account per month depends on the Sketchfab plan. One will automatically be upgraded to Sketchfab Pro for free for one year after their first upload.

Since Epic Games launched RealityScan as an iOS app last year, they have seen over 200,000 downloads. Thousands of models created by the community have been uploaded to Sketchfab.

The latest release of this application also offers a streamlined user interface and more intuitive workflows. These are just some of the improvements:

A new step-based workflow takes the users through the scanning process, and they can always back up through the steps if you need to make changes.

Users can easily find and delete unconnected images from the Project Library, and optionally add new ones to replace them.

One can directly open a preview of the final model as it will look in Sketchfab from the Project Library, thanks to an embedded Sketchfab viewer.

Also, users can add and edit a name and description for the project, which will be automatically synchronised to Sketchfab.

RealityScan is available for Android phones and tablets supporting ARCore and running Android 7 (API level 24) or higher, and iPhones and iPads running iOS 16 or higher.