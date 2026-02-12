Enjoy gaming attractions like ‘Street Fighter 6’, ‘Pokémon VGC’ and more at Anime India Kolkata

Gaming Zone at Anime India Mumbai

Countdown for Anime India Kolkata 2026 has begun. Following its successful debut in Mumbai, Anime India is gearing up for a highly immersive experience at the upcoming edition, a year-long nationwide anime convention series.

Set to take over the Biswa Bangla Mela Prangan on 14 and 15 February 2026, Anime India Kolkata serves as the high-energy debut of the multi-city series. As the first regional edition of the festival, it aims to bridge the gap between global Japanese pop culture and India’s rapidly growing community of enthusiasts.

Fans can look forward to an exciting line-up of gaming events alongside the cosplay competitions showcasing India’s most creative talents, a litany of other fandom events, a vibrant artist alley, a live concert and much more. Acclaimed Japanese director Susumu Mitsunaka (Haikyu!!) will attend as the guest of honour, participating in panel discussions and live sessions.

All gaming events will happen within The Versus Experience area, and will span both the days. The major gaming attractions are:

Street Fighter 6- Ryu, Ken, Chun Li, Dhalsim: Street Fighter is truly a household name that needs no introduction. Participate in this tournament that features the latest entry of this longtime classic, and go up against both fellow beginners, and in the later leg of the tournament, the all time great Street Fighter 6 competitive champions from around India. No personal device is required to play the game during the event.

Super Smash Bros Ultimate- Mario, Link, Kirby, Pikachu, Samus: if it’s a Nintendo character, they’re probably in Smash. Whether you’re a newbie who’s playing for fun or a Smash Pro who’s playing for glory, this is the de facto tournament in Kolkata if you’re a Smash fan! Smash tournaments of this scale mark their debut at Anime India in Kolkata! For this game as well, no personal device is required to play.

Under Night In-Birth Ii Sys:Celes is a so-called ‘anime fighter’. There’s a pretty large community for this game in India, nurtured by our partner, Daijoubu. Under Night marks its tournament debut in Kolkata at Anime India! Players do not have to bring personal devices to play.

2XKO- After its inaugural appearance at The Versus Experience: 2XKO Edition in Bengaluru late last year, 2XKO makes its appearance as a full scale tournament for the first time at Versus. In this 2D fighter featuring League of Legends champions like Ahri, Jinx, Braum, Darius and Vi, duke it out to stake your claim to the title of 2XKO Pro during the early days of the game! To play this game, no personal device is required.

Pokémon VGC (Regulation F)- VGC is the official competitive format of the mainline, turn-based Pokémon games. Anime India Kolkata will feature Regulation F played on the games Pokémon Scarlet and Violet, the current regulation used in official in-person tournaments. To participate in this game, players can either bring their own Nintendo Switch or Nintendo Switch 2 devices, or use a rental team on one of our tournament systems.

Beyblade X– Experience the revolution of spinning tops at the Versus Experience, the official Beyblade X zone at Anime India Kolkata 2026. Step into the stadium and feel the ‘Xtreme’ speed as you battle with the latest fourth-generation Beyblades. Whether you are a seasoned Blader from the community or a newcomer ready to let it rip for the first time, this interactive zone offers a high-octane competitive environment for all fans. It is not necessary for participants to bring their own Beyblades.

Anime India Kolkata 2026 promises to be a landmark celebration where gaming, anime and pop culture collide in spectacular fashion. With a power-packed roster of tournaments, global guests, and immersive fan experiences, the festival is set to transform Kolkata into a vibrant hub for competitive gaming and fandom culture, making it a must-attend destination for players, creators and anime lovers alike.