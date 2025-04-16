EliteHubs opens premium PC showroom in Pune city

EliteHubs, a custom PC builder and gaming hardware company, has opened its computer showroom in Pune for gamers, professionals, and PC enthusiasts.

The showroom offers three years of at-home support for all custom PC purchases, providing professional technical assistance, maintenance, and warranty claim handling directly at customers’ doorsteps, removing the inconvenience of carrying bulky systems to service centers. It ensures seamless system performance through on-site diagnosis, repair, and part replacement by trained technicians.

EliteHubs CEO Jai Desai said, “We’re thrilled to bring EliteHubs to Pune and create a space where people can truly experience PCs before they buy them. Whether you’re a gamer, video editor, content creator, graphic designer, or into heavy use cases like 3D rendering, VFX, animation or game development, we’ve got something for everyone. Our commitment to high-performance builds, top-notch service, and exclusive three years at-home support means you’re not just getting a PC—you’re getting the best experience possible. The Pune showroom is a big step toward making powerful, custom-built PCs more accessible and enjoyable for all.”

Customers can try high-performance gaming PCs, workstations, and the latest components in a sophisticated environment designed to offer hands-on experience and expert guidance. It enables PC customisation for gaming, streaming, rendering, video editing, game development, or professional applications. The showroom also functions as PC consultancies, focusing on personalised one-on-one consultations with expert sales specialists. Customers can build their PC from scratch, ensuring optimal performance tailored to their specific requirements, instead of choosing from generic pre-built systems.