Poland’s Angry Bulls Studio to launch ‘Survive The Fall’ in May

Poland-based Angry Bulls Studio in collaboration with publication company Toplitz Productions is set to launch Survive The Fall, an action-adventure game on 22 May 2025.

The game will be available on Steam, Gog.com, and the Epic Games Store. A new gameplay trailer is now live on YouTube.

Synopsis of the game: In a world devastated by a catastrophic meteor strike, Survive The Fall places players in a perpetual autumn landscape where mutated nature and warring factions fight for dominance. Players will lead a team of diverse characters through a dynamic and dangerous open world filled with beauty, threat, and opportunity.

Angry Bulls Studio CEO Michał Łuszcz said, “With the release of Survive The Fall our long development journey will reach its next and most important milestone yet. We are a very small team and for the last three years, we poured all our time and passion into the project. We’ve created a game inspired by titles we love, like the Wasteland series and State Of Decay, and we set out to create something that doesn’t just echo the genre – but redefines it in our own, unforgettable way. I think we’ve succeeded.”

The game’s combat system includes twin-stick shooter mechanics, tactical pausing for strategic planning, and stealth options, giving players flexibility in how they approach battles. As players scavenge for gear and resources, they can bring loot back to an upgradable settlement, which serves as the base for crafting, healing, and researching new technologies.

With more than 30 building types and facilities, the base-building aspect provides depth to both gameplay and storytelling, as survivors join the player’s cause in the fight for humanity’s future. A demo is available on Steam, where players can also wishlist the game.

The demo and full game will support the following languages: English, German, French, Simplified Chinese, Polish, Brazilian Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, Japanese, Turkish, Korean, and Ukrainian.