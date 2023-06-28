Crunchyroll is powering up its platform with Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, the newest film in the worldwide anime blockbuster franchise, which will come to its streaming service exclusively on 12 July 2023. Indian anime fans will be able to stream the film in India, with Hindi dub and subtitles.

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is the second film in the Dragon Ball Super franchise. The first was Dragon Ball Super: Broly released in 2018 to fans around the globe.

The official synopsis reads: The Red Ribbon Army was once destroyed by Son Goku. Individuals, who carry on its spirit, have created the ultimate Androids, Gamma 1 and Gamma 2. These two Androids call themselves “Super Heroes.” They start attacking Piccolo and Gohan… What is the New Red Ribbon Army’s objective? In the face of approaching danger, it is time to awaken, Super Hero!

The film, with full commitment and deep involvement from Dragon Ball’s original creator Akira Toriyama, has the legendary manga creator behind the film’s original story, screenplay, and character design.

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero was the first truly globally-distributed theatrical release for Crunchyroll, with the film kicking off in more than 100 countries, with 13 dubs and 29 subtitled languages. The film also grossed $96 million worldwide, making it the fourth highest grossing anime film in USA.

The anime film is directed by Tetsuro Kodama and the Japanese voice actors for the film include Masako Nozawa (Gohan, Goku and Goten), Toshio Furukawa (Piccolo), Yūko Minaguchi (Pan), Ryō Horikawa (Vegeta), Mayumi Tanaka (Krillin), Aya Hisakawa (Bulma), Takeshi Kusao (Trunks), Miki Itō (Android 18), Bin Shimada (Broly), Kōichi Yamadera (Beerus), Masakazu Morita (Whis), Hiroshi Kamiya (Gamma 1), Mamoru Miyano (Gamma 2), Miyu Irino (Dr. Hedo), Volcano Ota (Magenta), and Ryota Takeuchi (Carmine).

The English voice cast includes Kyle Hebert (Gohan), Sean Schemmel (Goku), Robert McCollum (Goten), Jeannie Tirado (Pan), Christopher. R Sabat, (Piccolo and Vegeta), Sonny Strait (Krillin), Monica Rial (Bulma), Eric Vale (Trunks), Meredith Mccoy (Android 18), Johnny Yong Bosch (Broly), Jason Douglas (Beerus), Ian Sinclair (Whis), Aleks Le (Gamma 1), Zeno Robinson (Gamma 2), Zach Aguilar (Dr. Hedo), Charles Martinet (Magenta), and Jason Marnocha (Carmine).

The Dragon Ball phenomena began in 1984 when Japan’s well-known manga from Akira Toriyama premiered in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump. It became a top ranked title throughout its 10 and a half years of publication. Since then, the manga’s popularity has continued to grow with an astonishing record of 260 million copies sold worldwide and counting.

With Dragon Ball’s ever-increasing popularity, it has expanded beyond manga to include TV animation, movies, games, and merchandising. Now 38 years after the launch of the original manga, Dragon Ball continues to evolve.