Disney Animation Studios’ Moana 2 will be released in theatres in November 2024. This new feature is sequel to 2016’s Oscar-nominated Moana.

“Moana remains an incredibly popular franchise,” said The Walt Disney Company chief executive officer Bob Iger, who made the announcement. “And we can’t wait to give you more of Moana and Maui when Moana 2 comes to theatres this November.”

The animated musical Moana 2 will take audiences on an expansive new voyage with Moana, Maui and a new crew of unlikely seafarers. After receiving an unexpected call from her wayfinding ancestors, Moana must journey to the far seas of Oceania and into dangerous, long-lost waters for an adventure unlike anything she’s ever faced.

The upcoming film is directed by Dave Derrick Jr. with music by Grammy winners Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, Grammy nominee Opetaia Foa’i, and three-time Grammy winner Mark Mancina. Derrick was a story artist who joined Disney Animation to work on Moana.

Moana 2 opens in theatres on 27 November 2024. Below is the first look: