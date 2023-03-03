Walt Disney Studios has released the first trailer of Peter Pan & Wendy – the live-action reimagining of the J.M. Barrie novel and the 1953 animated classic.

The live-action film introduces Wendy Darling, a young girl afraid to leave her childhood home behind. She meets Peter Pan, a boy who refuses to grow up. Alongside her brothers and a tiny fairy Tinker Bell, she travels with Peter to the magical world of Neverland. There, she encounters an evil pirate captain, Captain Hook, and embarks on a thrilling and dangerous adventure that will change her life forever.

Director and co-writer of the film David Lowery says, “In making Peter Pan & Wendy, we set out to craft a film that honours both the original J.M. Barrie text and Walt Disney’s animated adaptation; we wanted to invigorate our retelling with emotional sincerity, an open heart, and a grand yearning for adventure.”

The film stars Jude Law (Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore), Alexander Molony (The Reluctant Landlord), Ever Anderson (Resident Evil: The Final Chapter), Yara Shahidi (Grown-ish), Alyssa Wapanatâhk, Joshua Pickering (A Discovery of Witches), Jacobi Jupe, Molly Parker (House of Cards), Alan Tudyk (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story) and Jim Gaffigan (The Jim Gaffigan Show).

The film’s screenplay is by Lowery and Toby Halbrooks (The Green Knight). It is produced by Jim Whitaker (Pete’s Dragon), with Adam Borba (A Wrinkle in Time), Thomas M. Hammel (Thor: Ragnarok) and Toby Halbrooks serving as executive producers.

The movie will begin streaming exclusively on Disney+ from 28 April 2023.