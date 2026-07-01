Digikore scores China distribution deal for ‘Kingdom Games’ at Annecy’s Mifa 

Digikore Studios has leveled up its global ambitions. The Pune-based visual effects company has secured a Chinese distributor for its original AI-assisted animated feature Kingdom Games at Mifa Annecy 2026, marking a significant step towards the film’s international rollout and the studio’s evolution into an IP-led content creator.

The deal gives Kingdom Games access to one of the world’s largest and most lucrative theatrical markets, reinforcing Digikore’s ambitions to take Indian-made animated features to a global audience.

The announcement follows what the company described as a strong reception for the film at Mifa, the business arm of the Annecy International Animation Film Festival. According to Digikore, the project attracted interest from sales agents, distributors and buyers across multiple territories, laying the groundwork for a wider international release.

The China deal carries added significance at a time when the country’s appetite for animation continues to soar. The record-breaking success of Ne Zha 2, which crossed $2 billion at the global box office to become the highest-grossing animated film ever, has underlined the scale of the Chinese market and its growing influence on the global animation business.

Beyond distribution, Kingdom Games also represents Digikore’s strategic pivot from a service-led VFX studio to a creator of original intellectual property. The company said its proprietary AI-assisted production pipeline enables high-quality animation to be produced at nearly one-tenth the cost of conventional workflows, potentially reshaping the economics of feature animation.

Digikore Studios founder and CEO Abhishek More expressed, “Signing a China distributor for Kingdom Games at Mifa is a massive milestone for Digikore. China has emerged as one of the most powerful markets for animated films, and this partnership gives Kingdom Games a strong international launchpad.”

He added, “More importantly, it validates Digikore’s transition from a pure-play VFX services company to a global media and technology company. Our proprietary AI-assisted animation pipeline allows us to create high-quality content at a fraction of traditional costs, opening the door to long-term revenue growth through owned IP, global distribution and multiple monetisation streams.”

With China now on board and conversations underway across several territories, Kingdom Games is gathering momentum beyond Indian shores. For Digikore, the Mifa deal is more than a distribution win, it is a signal that the studio is ready to play on the global stage, one kingdom at a time.