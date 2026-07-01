Reliance Animation Academy, Tenali Rama Animation bet on student power with ‘Ravana’ feature film

Reliance Animation Academy and Tenali Rama Animation have unveiled Ravana – The Lost Battle with Shri Ram, one of India’s first student-led theatrical animated feature films, blending mythology, cutting-edge technology and hands-on industry training into a single ambitious production.

Developed through an industry-academia partnership, the film will see selected students from Reliance Animation Academy work alongside seasoned professionals, giving them the rare opportunity to earn feature film credits before graduation. The project is targeting a summer 2027 theatrical release, with television and streaming platforms to follow.

Drawing directly from the Srimad Valmiki Ramayana, the film promises a fresh perspective on one of Indian mythology’s most debated figures. Rather than portraying Ravana as a one-dimensional antagonist, the story aims to explore the many-headed king through a more layered and nuanced lens, revisiting one of the epic’s defining conflicts with contemporary storytelling sensibilities.

Powering the production is a hybrid AI and 3D animation pipeline, reflecting the industry’s growing embrace of emerging technologies. The Film and Television Institute of India (FTII) will serve as the academic and creative mentor for the initiative, conducting an intensive five-to-seven-day workshop to prepare participating students for large-scale feature production.

Reliance Animation Studios is producing the film, with Tenali Rama Animation serving as co-producer. Beyond creating an animated spectacle, the collaboration aims to bridge the gap between classroom learning and real-world filmmaking by placing students at the heart of a commercial theatrical production.

Reliance Animation CEO Tejonidhi Vidyasagar Bhandare shared, “Instead of learning only through classroom assignments, students will participate in the creation of a real feature film. Ravana – The Lost Battle with Shri Ram is an opportunity to combine storytelling, technology and education in a way that prepares students for the global animation industry while bringing Indian mythology to life for modern audiences.”

Reliance Entertainment group CEO Shibasish Sarkar stated, “The project reinforces India’s potential to emerge as a global hub for high-quality hybrid animation and storytelling.”

Tenali Rama Animation co-founder and CEO Radha Radhakrishnan added, “The film aims to deliver a visually rich and compelling cinematic experience rooted in the Srimad Valmiki Ramayana, while also strengthening the country’s animation talent pipeline through meaningful mentorship.”

The makers are eyeing audiences across Southeast Asia, the Middle East and the global Indian diaspora, reflecting the growing international appetite for stories rooted in Indian mythology. For the students involved, the project offers more than classroom experience, it delivers a professional credit before they even collect their degree.

As Indian animation continues to scale new heights, Ravana – The Lost Battle with Shri Ram is proving that the next big blockbuster may well be shaped not just by industry veterans, but by the artists still finding their feet.