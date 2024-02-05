The much-awaited anime film Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – To The Hashira Training is coming to Indian theatres on 23 February.

The anime film – which follows the three seasons of the popular title Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – marks the first time fans can watch the finale from the Swordsmith Village Arc in theaters and the first-time-ever they can see the beginning of the Hashira Training Arc.

The film will be distributed in Indian theaters, including in Imax and premium large formats (PLFs), by Aniplex, Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment. Select anime enthusiasts will have an opportunity to attend an advanced screening on 21 February in Mumbai.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba tells the story of Tanjiro Kamado, a boy whose family is killed by a demon. Tanjiro joins the Demon Slayer Corps to turn his younger sister Nezuko back into a human after she is transformed into a demon. The anime series is available in India on digital platforms Netflix and Crunchyroll.

In April 2019, the series first premiered with the Tanjiro Kamado, Unwavering Resolve Arc, followed by the release of the feature film Mugen Train in October 2020, and the television series Mugen Train Arc and Entertainment District Arc from October 2021, and the Swordsmith Village Arc from April 2023.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is based on the manga series by Koyoharu Gotoge published under Shueisha’s Jump Comics, which consists of 23 volumes and over 150 million copies in publication. The animation production is by Ufotable.

Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – To the Hashira Training will feature “A Connected Bond: Daybreak and First Light” (Episode 11) from the Swordsmith Village Arc, featuring the conclusion of the fierce battle between Tanjiro and Upper Four demon Hantengu, as well as Nezuko’s triumph over the sun. Seamlessly followed by Episode 1 of the Hashira Training Arc, featuring the start of training conducted by the Hashira in preparation for the forthcoming final battle against Muzan Kibutsuji, an episode never before seen by audiences.

Find the anime film credits below:

Original story: Koyoharu Gotoge (Jump Comics / Shueisha)

Director: Haruo Sotozaki

Character design/Chief animation director: Akira Matsushima

Screenplay production: ufotable

Sub character design: Miyuki Sato, Yoko Kajiyama, Mika Kikuchi

Prop design: Masaharu Koyama

Art director: Koji Eto

Director of photography: Yuichi Terao

3D director: Kazuki Nishiwaki

Colour setting: Yuko Omae

Editing: Manabu Kamino

Music: Yuki Kajiura, Go Shiina

Animation production: Ufotable