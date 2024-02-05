8Bit Creatives’ gaming influencers

Gaming influencer talent management agency 8Bit Creatives has partnered with esports content platform Rooter.

This collaboration will see 8Bit Creatives’ gaming influencers, PC gamers, and GTA roleplay creators such as Tanmay Singh aka ScoutOp, Parv Singh aka Regaltos, Raj Varma aka Snax, Salman Ahmad aka 8Bit Mamba, Mithul Nayak aka 8Bit Binks stream and curate content on Rooter.

By merging the reach of 8Bit Creatives’ creators with Rooter’s distribution and monetisation solutions, the partnership aims to enhance access to diverse and engaging gaming content for audiences across the country. The partners aim to develop avenues for brands and advertisers to engage with India’s gaming community.

8Bit Creatives founder & CEO Animesh Agarwal aka 8Bit Thug stated, “Our collaboration with Rooter will act as a catalyst for the sustained growth of India’s gaming creator economy. We are excited to bring our gaming influencers and creators to a platform that shares our vision for excellence in gaming content as well as the prosperity of the community. Together, we aim to create an immersive and unparalleled gaming experience for millions of fans across the nation.”

Gaming is now the top entertainment choice and source of social connection for India’s young demographic, attracting both endemic and non-endemic brands eager to connect with this audience. Investing in strengthening brand solutions will also be a cornerstone of this collaboration, the companies have stated.

Underlining the shared focus behind the partnership, Rooter co-founder and COO Dipesh Agarwal said, “8Bit Creatives shares our strong drive to unlock massive growth opportunities for the Indian gaming ecosystem and we are excited to collaborate with a partner like them. We’ve been facilitating multiple monetisation opportunities for creators through partnerships with ~100 brands, fan donations, and more. With this collaboration, we will be working closely with the 8Bit Creatives team to elevate value creation for the creator community. We also aim to develop innovative marketing playbooks and solutions at the intersection of gaming, content, pop culture, and social media, which will establish new operating benchmarks for the ecosystem.”

According to Niko Partners’ India Games Market report, India’s video game market is the fastest growing by gamers and revenue and the number of gamers across all platforms in India is forecast to reach 641.2 million in 2027, growing at a five-year CAGR of 10.1 per cent.