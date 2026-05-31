Delhi, your anime main character arc begins next week at Anime India Delhi

Death Note and Attack on Titan director Tetsuro Araki with Anime India attendees in Mumbai edition

If your camera roll is filled with anime edits, your playlists are packed with Japanese openings, and you’ve ever argued about who the strongest anime character is, Anime India Delhi 2026 might just be your dream weekend.

After two successful editions in Mumbai and Kolkata, the celebration of Japanese culture heads north with its New Delhi edition. On 6 and 7 June, the Yashobhoomi Convention Centre will transform into a massive anime playground, bringing together cosplay, gaming, music, collectibles, creators, fan communities, and some of the biggest names from Japan for two days of pure fandom chaos.

Leading the lineup in this edition, is legendary Japanese voice actor Kazuhiko Inoue, the iconic voice behind Kakashi Hatake from Naruto and Yoriichi Tsugikuni from Demon Slayer. For countless fans who grew up watching Naruto after school, seeing Kakashi’s voice actor live in India feels less like a guest appearance and more like an anime fever dream becoming reality.

“Anime has become the number one choice of content for the next generation. We are happy that we can give an experience to all the anime fans of India,” Anime India co-founder and director Mishaal Wanvari.

Cosplayers’ pics from Anime India Kolkata

Adding to the excitement is Japanese anime singer Yurika, whose performances from series including Little Witch Academia, Beastars, and Land of the Lustrous have earned her fans around the world. Her live concert is expected to be one of the festival’s biggest crowd-pullers, complete with sing-along moments and high-energy performances.

“The response and enthusiasm from anime fans across India has been truly incredible. Delhi stands out as home to one of the country’s most vibrant and passionate anime communities. With Anime India, our vision is to create an immersive and unforgettable celebration where fans can experience everything, from iconic Japanese guests and cosplay to gaming, music, food, creators, and unique fan interactions. This edition is all about bringing the anime community closer together than ever before,” said Anime India co-founder and director Neha Mehta.

Attendees visiting various booths and stalls in the exhibition area at Anime India Kolkata

But Anime India isn’t just about celebrity guests. It’s about stepping into a world built by fans, for fans.

Visitors can wander through Shoutengai street, inspired by Japan’s bustling shopping districts, packed with merchandise, collectibles, and surprises around every corner. The Japan Pavilion offers a slice of Japanese culture, entertainment, and brands, while the Fandom Realm serves as a gathering spot where anime lovers, cosplay groups, creators, and fan communities can connect over their shared obsessions.

For artists and collectors, Artists Alley will be the place to discover original artwork, handmade creations, and exclusive merchandise. Gamers can head straight to the Versus Experience, where competitive challenges, gaming activities, and interactive experiences will keep adrenaline levels high throughout the weekend.

Cosplayers, meanwhile, will have their moment in the spotlight at the Cosplay Circuit, where creativity, craftsmanship, and dedication to favourite characters take centre stage. Whether you’re arriving in full armour, sporting an elaborate wig, or simply appreciating the effort that goes into cosplay culture, expect some of the event’s most memorable moments to happen here.

Cosplayers posing at the Anime India Kolkata edition

At Anime India Delhi, sessions and panels will be spread across three distinct stages, each designed to cater to different aspects of the festival experience. These include the flagship stage, the shoutengai stage, and the meet and greet stage, ensuring a diverse mix of industry discussions, fan interactions, cultural showcases, and community engagement throughout the day.

Flagship stage will host an opening ceremony and partner panels for anime and gaming. The shoutengai stage will host live performances, guest appearances, contests, fan interactions, and community-driven entertainment, ensuring there’s never a dull moment between exploring different zones. Meet and Greet stage will host Yurika fans meet and greet along with major engaging activities.

Attendees at Anime India Kolkata

Presented by Anime Times, with Toyota as the title partner and Uniqlo as the silver partner. Om Shakti Management has joined as the show management partner. The education partners include Acumen – Study In Japan, Navi Japan, Kansai University, Arena Animation – South Extension, MAAC | Arena Animation, MAAC Faridabad and MAAC Kamla Nagar. Radio City India joins as the exclusive radio partner, while Wok Tok by Veeba comes on board as the official snack partner.

The event’s exhibitor lineup includes Takara Tomy Beyblade, Instax Fujifilm, Curee Collectibles, India Book Distributors (Bombay), Japan Foundation, Vaibhav Studios, Yakult – The Gut Expert, Alpha Comics | Raj Comics, Delhi Anime Club, Anime Originals, Elle18, Cosmic Entertainment, Arka Mediaworks, Anifrya, The Kollektor, Muse, Pentel, XP Pen, Huion, Asus, Anime Times Store, Gunpla, Maya Toys, Digitoonz, Worthing Comics, Krilovee along with several anime communities and independent creators.

For a generation that grew up with Naruto, Attack on Titan, Demon Slayer, One Piece, Haikyu!!, and countless late-night anime binges, this isn’t just another convention. It’s a chance to meet fellow fans, celebrate the stories that shaped them, and spend a weekend inside the world they’ve loved for years.Delhi, it’s time to charge your phones, prep your cosplay, and get ready for your anime main character moment.

To know more, you can visit: https://animeindia.live/delhi/



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