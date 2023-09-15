Fans around the world will gather for Batman Day to celebrate their love of DC’s hallmark super hero on 16 September. To commemorate this annual tradition, DC and Warner Bros. Discovery are preparing content and activities to make Batman Day 2023 an incredible experience worldwide.

Across the Asia Pacific region, fans will have a chance to share in their love of Batman, along with other favourite Bat-Family and DC characters as they team-up with the Caped Crusader in immersive experiences. A number of local activities and experiences will roll out from Batman Day onwards. Celebrating the 35th anniversary of Warner Bros. Pictures’ 1989 film Batman, Warner Bros. Discovery Global Themed Entertainment will bring the film to symphony halls around the globe as part of its “DC in Concert” series in 2024.

Guests will enjoy the film projected onto a larger-than-life screen while Danny Elfman’s iconic musical score is performed by a live orchestra. One can know about the dates and ticket information on their official website.

From 16 September at 6:30 pm, Cartoon Network in India will celebrate Batman Day with Batman:The Animated Series episodes. In India, key partners will return to replicate their success of Batman Day 2022 by running digital campaigns and marketing collaborations with key opinion leaders.

DTC partners including Myntra, Bewakoof and Redwolf will conduct online marketing campaigns to drive sales, while partners like Reliance Trends, Bioworld, Pantaloons and Max will launch new collections of Batman-themed products. Fans can experience the “Batman Teams Up” theme with marketing campaigns on Facebook and Instagram. Discovery India, Animal Planet India, Cartoon Network India, and TLC India will commemorate the day on their respective social media channels.