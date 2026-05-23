Day one of Goafest 2026 was all about India’s growth, creativity and cultural confidence 

Goafest 2026, hosted by the Advertising Agencies Association of India (AAAI) and The Advertising Club (TAC), kicked off with a champagne-popping ceremony, creating an atmosphere of celebration and camaraderie among delegates from across the country.

The inauguration began with the ceremonial lamp-lighting and a welcome address by the organising committee, marking the start of another milestone edition of South Asia’s premier celebration of creativity and communication. R. K. Swamy executive group chairman and AAAI president Srinivasan K Swamy, addressed the attendees, marking the festival’s 19th edition.

With the theme, Reset for Growth, the festival opened with a high-octane live performance by Sukhbir, popularly known as the prince of Bhangra, presented by Mediakart, with Spotify Advertising as the streaming partner in association with B4U. Further, they paid tribute to two legendary stalwarts of Indian advertising, Piyush Pandey and Arun Nanda, recognising their immense contributions to the industry and their lasting legacy in shaping Indian advertising.

Sukhbir Singh, known as the prince of Bhangra

The festival welcomed many speakers across the country, focusing on engaging panel discussions. The session titled Resetting Brand India: From Growth Story to Growth Strategy brought together Dr Rajiv Kumar, Prasoon Joshi, and Nikhil Sharma, and a moderator, Padmaja Joshi, for a discussion on India’s growth ambitions, innovation, and cultural confidence.

Another key session, Resetting the Limits of What’s Possible, featured Indian women’s cricket captain Harmanpreet Kaur in conversation with Mandira Bedi, focusing on leadership, resilience, and the rise of women’s sports in India.

L to R: Mandira Bedi in conversation with Harmanpreet Kaur

Adding a business and technology perspective, Dave Yang led the keynote session Meet the Indian Prosumer: Reaching High-Value Professional Consumers, highlighting the growing influence of India’s ambitious professional class and the role of AI-driven consumer engagement.

Reflecting on the opening day, representatives from the organising bodies highlighted how Goafest 2026 continues to evolve as a platform fostering collaboration, creativity, innovation, and industry-wide dialogue.

This year’s event also celebrated the fifth year of collaboration between the Abby awards and the One Club for Creativity | The One Show. This year, the awards received around 4,000 entries from nearly 300 companies, demonstrating the enthusiasm and commitment of participants and jury chairs alike.

The inaugural lunch was presented by NDTV, while the gala dinner was hosted by The Hindu Group. The celebrations continued with an after-hours party featuring DJ Salil, presented by JioStar.

As day one concluded, Goafest 2026 reinforced its position as the advertising industry’s most influential gathering, one that not only celebrates creativity but also sparks conversations shaping the future of advertising, media, and marketing in India.

The event was held from 20 to 22 May 2026 at Taj Cidade de Goa Horizon.