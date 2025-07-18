Dandelooo seals UK and US broadcast deals for preschool show ‘PongPong Dino’

French animation production and distribution company Dandelooo has announced broadcast deals for the preschool series PongPong Dino, created and produced by Korean animation IP creator Dream Factory Studio and directed by Taek Geun Chae.

The CGI series has been acquired by the British broadcaster and telecommunications company Sky UK and is set to premiere later this year on Sky Kids and Now. The series is targeted to children aged three to five, and encourages them to develop an interest in a wide variety of foods and help to create a more open-minded approach to eating.

In addition to the UK launch, Dandelooo has struck a deal with Vme Media, a US based public television network that broadcasts exclusively in Spanish. PongPong Dino will air on Vme Kids, the first 24/7 Spanish-language television channel offering educational content for preschoolers.

Vme Media VP of programming and operations Doris Vogelmann commented, “We’re thrilled to welcome PongPong Dino to the Vme Kids lineup. With its vibrant animation, engaging storytelling, and playful approach to early learning, it’s a perfect fit for our youngest viewers.”

The series follows five dino friends—Momo, Titi, Po, Tutu and Kaka—embark on a wildly imaginative adventure, diving into a world where food becomes their playground. From swimming in giant watermelons and hula hooping with onions to bouncing on cherries, tossing lemons like water balloons, jet skiing on avocados and skipping with stretchy cheese, every moment is a feast of fun and fantasy.

PongPong Dino encourages kids to explore the world of food using their five senses and creative mindsets. Instead of relying on conventional, adult-led problem-solving methods, kids learn to listen to each other’s opinions and work collaboratively to find solutions.

(If you are an Anime fan and love Anime like Demon Slayer, Spy X Family, Hunter X Hunter, Tokyo Revengers, Dan Da Dan and Slime, Buy your favourite Anime merchandise on AnimeOriginals.com.)