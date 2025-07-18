Animated shows reign streaming charts across platforms from January to June 2025

The first half of the year 2025 has broken the records with animated content ruling the streaming charts. The top four out of top six from January to June featured animated shows, as per Nielsen Streaming Content Ratings, January 2025 to June 2025.

The ranking in terms for viewing duration in minutes (billions) reveals a shift in consumer preference towards animated content.

Global phenomenon Bluey created by Ludo Studio and the BBC Studios Digital Brands team, ranked number one with 25.059 minutes (billions) of viewing for 154 episodes on Disney plus.

Family Guy, an American animated sitcom featuring the adventures of the Griffin family on Hulu, ranked fourth with 19.072 minutes (billions). Adult animated show Bob’s Burger streaming the 15th season on Hulu ranked fifth with 17.105 minutes (billions). Bob’s Burgers is hilarious, warm, smart and inventive which garners love from fans as well as critics.

SpongeBob SquarePants, an animated cartoon series created by marine science educator and animator Stephen Hillenburg that officially aired on Nickelodeon on 17 July 1999 has been going strong as a franchise expanding its universe. The show on Paramount plus ranked sixth with 16.682 minutes (billions).

In January 2025 alone, Moana 2 secured the first rank, followed by Despicable Me 4 in second place, Moana in fourth, The Wild Robot in fifth, and Sonic the Hedgehog 2 in sixth among the top six most-streamed movies.