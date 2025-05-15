Crunchyroll surpasses 17 million subscribers

Image courtesy: Brian McGarvey LinkedIn

Crunchyroll has officially surpassed 17 million subscribers. The platform is available in more than 200 countries and features more than 25 thousand plus hours of anime content.

The big update was shared by Crunchyroll Sony Pictures Entertainment global distribution and partnerships vice president Brian McGarvey in a LinkedIn post. He added that the “company is just getting started”.

McGarvey further mentioned that Sony is now doubling down on Anime, recognising it as a key growth driver for the entire Sony Group. Sony plans to supercharge the anime market, further expanding its global reach and investing in world-class content development, including Crunchyroll’s upcoming release of the video game adapted Japanese anime series Ghost of Tsushima.

The game Ghost of Tsushima is developed by Sucker Punch Productions and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment.