Crunchyroll has announced that tickets are now available for the anime film Zombie Land Saga: Yumeginga Paradise. The musical comedy will screen in selected cinemas in the USA and Canada for one day only on Monday, 19 January at 7 pm local time. The screening forms part of the monthly Anime Nights programme, presented by Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment in more than 280 venues on the third Monday of each month.

The new story continues events from season two of the anime series and is the first film in the Zombie Land Saga franchise. The series, available on Crunchyroll, combines idol culture with zombie themes and follows seven girls adapting to life in a zombie world. The film will be released in an English‑dubbed version, with songs performed in Japanese and subtitled in English.

The series follows a group of girls who return as zombies to perform as local idols in Saga. Combining comedy, music and unexpected dramatic moments. The new release extends the stage to cinemas as part of the ongoing saga.

The film is directed by Takeru Sato and Takafumi Ishida, based on an original story by the Public Information Department, Zombie Desk. Animation production is by Mappa.

Crunchyroll has also added new titles to its Winter 2026 line‑up, including The Case Book of Arne, Champignon Witch, Oedo Fire Slayer: The Legend of Phoenix, Scum of the Brave and Yoroi‑Shinden Samurai Troopers. Theatre of Darkness: Yamishibai 16 will also return. In addition, the fantasy coming‑of‑age film Fureru will be available on the platform from 15 January.