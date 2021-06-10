Consulting and solutions firm Affine discusses the role of Artificial Intelligence in gaming

The influence of Artificial Intelligence is growing in various sectors including gaming. Racing-car games, shooting games, or strategy games – all have elements that are governed by AI by varying degrees. From chess opponents to enemy bots or those neutral characters in online multiplayer battle royale games, the pervasive influence of AI is powering the operations with mind-blowing accuracy. Is AI set to occupy a big space in the gaming industry? How exactly is AI revolutionising the gaming sphere?



We spoke to leading consulting & solutions firm Affine Gaming Media & Entertainment strategy principal Gagandeep Mahajan about the bourgeoning role of AI in the world of gaming and the AVGC industry at large.

Here are some excerpts:



Could you please elaborate on what your offerings are as a company?

Affine is a leading consulting and solutions firm, enabling global enterprises to affect transformation and innovation, leveraging AI, Data-Engineering and Cloud. With a global team of 500+ analytics professionals, Affine covers end-to-end capabilities spanning modern data engineering to core AI and scalable cloud deployment across industries such as Manufacturing, Gaming, CPG and Hi-tech

AI has proven to be a revolutionary addition that is touted to revolutionize the way software works. How do you think its integration can accelerate the workflow when it comes to VFX and Animation?

The AI revolution is making game characters move more realistically. Companies use machine learning to produce a system that maps directly from the user input to the animation of the character. So, instead of storing all the data and selecting which clip to play with, they have a system that generates animations on the fly, given the user input. Example: NBA 2K uses deep reinforcement learning technique to generate lifelike dribbling motions in real-time through trial and error. Basically, the system learns to animate dribbling through practice.

Procedural Content Generation using AI

AI helps in creating intelligent design tools that helps people to generate level layouts, environments, characters, and so forth more quickly for e.g., a computer program called Speed Tree, which puts unique trees in a 3D environment. That saves the designer lots of time because they do not have to hand place every single tree. They do not have to make every tree look a little bit different manually. Other examples might be procedurally generated virtual cities or racetracks, or as mentioned above, tiles or Pokémon or other creatures that could then be altered and tuned as desired to fit the preferences of the designers

Generative Adversarial Networks (GANs)

GANs are Generative models which aim to synthesize new data like training data such that it becomes hard to recognize the real and fake. The architecture comprises two networks — Generator and Discriminator that compete against each other to generate new data instances.

Could you explain how the trifecta of AI, Data-Engineering, and Cloud solve the problems that currently affect the gaming animation and VFX industry?

AI



Procedural Content Generation – With the help of AI based procedural content generation technique, developers do not have to put most of their time on creating map terrains. AI has helped developers to save time on creating the unending task of creating maps and map terrains and use that time on creating immersive gameplay for the users instead.

Smartly placing monetization add-ons/ skins – AI can be used to Design & develop analytical framework which can allocate items to the in-game store slots of an identified gamer based on multiple factors like character popularity, seasonality, item listing recency, rotation frequency and business constraints ​

Cloud

Scalability, Latency & Security – The most important KPI’s for major gaming companies and studios which can be addressed by cloud. The virality, cost, and operations are key factors that effect those KPI’s which are controlled effectively by introducing cloud infrastructure.

Data Engineering

Data Engineering for game companies generally breaks down into two areas – game play and analytics. In terms of games play, rapidly changing data (such as equipment lists and match stats) needs to be constantly updated, often for multiplayer games at a global scale in a way that it does not get in the way of the game play. Second major area for game programmers is Analytics which requires different skillset, storing user events at scale and speed, aggregating and boiling this data down to a scale that can be used and mined for player insights.

Since gaming has seen a meteoric rise during the pandemic, the demand for games has gone up. How do you think your offerings can help on the game development front?

User sessions in the game have increased by 65 per cent in India during the pandemic, the demand for gaming has gone up while posing challenges to game developers, publishers, and platforms. Affine’s robust AI, Analytics engineering (Data engineering) and Cloud solutions can be a game-changer in this regard.

We can ensure infrastructure cost and performance is optimal and scalable by using best practices in data engineering. We can leverage smarter algorithms within the cloud platform to ensure the uniform gamer experience. AI-driven solutions are used to suggest/upgrade the in-game content by using the player data, thus AI will make sure that it will recommend suitable in-game content to the players.

Could you give us a case study or an example of AI being leveraged in the Gaming Sector?

Advanced Deep Learning models like Generative Adversarial Networks (GANs) can help game designers to create or adopt new game characters whilst saves time and cost for the Studios. Machine learning frameworks like GANs that can combine the power of AI with human supervision to usher in a new paradigm of creativity with productivity. GANs can empower studios to quickly sketch new characters through image generation and style mixing techniques leading to huge time and cost savings.

Could you tell us about a few projects you have given cloud and AI assistance or services for?

Game Performance Monitoring Dashboard

Capability Used – Created analytical dataset by collating game performance, gamer engagement, sales and revenue data from multiple sources, identified key metrics and dimension and built looker dashboard to track and monitor game performance​.

Output – An automated interactive visualization interface was developed to track performance and provide insights into of game title and its in-game features performance​.

Adaptive Boosting Prediction Using In Game Telemetry​

Capability Used – Suspected game videos were analyzed to identify boosting characteristics based on game telemetry data and in game sessions were scored to identify potential boosters​.

Output – The output was consumed in the form of an API that helped in identifying potential boosters and warn such ‘boosters’ in order to improve game experience for the population.

Market Mix Modelling

Capability Used – Developed a multivariate market mix model through ML techniques to determine the contribution of marketing channels based on Ad-stock analysis​.

Output – A fully automated interactive scenario builder tool to enable the client in making faster decisions by quickly developing scenarios and measuring their impact​.

Personalized Recommendations To Drive Engagement​

Capability Used – Leveraged a three-step approach to segment and identify key customer attributes such as current engagement level, churn risk and identify action levers such as personalized in-game purchase recommendations and gameplay recommendations.

Output – Personalized recommendations across different engagement levels of gamers with offers directed to attract back to the game, tutorials and gameplay tips to improve gameplay experience and game engagement, offers and discounts to drive in-game transactions​.

Enhanced In-Game Monetization

Capability Used – Developed an end-to-end framework to identify homogenous groups of players for control and test purposes and subjected them to heterogenous ad rotation slots and tested the subsequent performance​.

Output – The output was consumed in a web-based tool to generate optimal ad slots for gamers to display banner ads to enhance user engagement and revenue. ​

With the advent of AI being made more and more sophisticated, where do you think we are headed?

Gaming companies across the globe have turned to AI to make each game session an immersive experience. The main scope of using AI based tools in games is to provide non-player characters (NPCs) basic intelligence and make them interact with players in a better fashion. Our team at Affine have been delivering a new age gaming experience with a variety of breakthroughs such as making use of customized maps unique to each gamer, forming different team combinations based on the skill level of each player, assisting game designers in the development of new game characters in real-time among others. These breakthroughs have gone into enhancing the gamer experience.

Folks like American billionaire Elon Musk have expressed concerns about the dystopian shape it could take. What are your thoughts on that?

It depends upon how you train your AI model and how effectively you use it? You should ensure that your Artificial intelligence solution/service/tool should be able to operate in conjunction with humans. For example, when there is a tricky situation for a pilot in mid-air, you need the help of AI to advise the pilot of a possible way to overcome the difficulty, but you don’t need to make AI fly the aeroplane.

In other words, there is an advancement beyond AI, it is called Artificial General Intelligence (AGI). To reach this advanced phase, AI should evolve and be capable enough to fully understand and augment the complex human brain, which is a far-fetched thought right now. Hence, AI as such might not become a threat to humans for now and unless humans misuse it.