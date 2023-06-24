Chaos recently announced the launch of Chaos Corona 10 for 3ds Max and Cinema 4D, bringing more creative control to the most intuitive renderer around. Whether they’re trying to add custom decals or make nuanced global edits, artists and designers now have a faster way to produce marketable visualisations.

With Corona 10, users can control individual material channels affected by Corona Decal without changing key attributes. Tweaks to diffuse, displacement, metalness and more can all be easily blended into the underlying material, helping to refine different looks and keep creative options open down the line.

Rendering inside a volume is no longer an issue for Corona’s cameras, which can now fly through smoke and clouds or become half-submerged in water simulations with ease. Perfect for pool and fire animations, these improvements were designed to help artists achieve more interesting shots, so viewers want to keep watching.

With better Depth of Field highlight blurring, users can direct people’s eyes to their subject even more without added effort. Using Corona’s new algorithm, any bright highlights in a visualisation’s out-of-focus areas will now appear cleaner and more well-defined, with a lot less noise.

Listers-a top user request, make it easy to find and globally adjust scatters, lights, proxies, displacement and cameras through a new tabbed architecture. By listing the most commonly edited parameters in one place, designers can now make faster edits, comparisons and more in an intuitive way.

The Corona Benchmark has also been updated to utilise the new rendering core, so testers can see how fast their CPU hardware renders with Corona 10. These results can be shared publicly, or used over time to build a database that informs purchasing decisions for both companies and users.

Chaos Corona 10 is available now for 3ds Max 2016-2024 (64 bit) on Windows, and for Cinema 4D R17-2023 (64 bit) on Windows and Mac. Subscriptions are offered in two categories, Solo and Premium. Each option allows users to access both applications through a single licence.