CAKE seals new deals for Season Two and Three of ‘Total Dramarama’

If you have six to 11 year olds, we’ve got some news concerning their favourite animated comedy, Total Dramarama. Leading kids’ entertainment specialist CAKE has announced key sales on Fresh TV’s Total Dramarama, the prequel to the multi-award-winning franchise Total Drama.

Total Dramarama ages down the original Total Drama’s teen characters into troublesome toddlers. The series first launched on Cartoon Network U.S. and TELETOON in 2018 and was an instant hit. It is created by Tom McGillis and Jennifer Pertsch, produced by Fresh TV, and distributed internationally by CAKE.

“We are excited with the reception Total Dramarama has received from the international market. The roll out in multiple regions and territories is testament to the ongoing successful performance of the franchise and we are looking forward to the latest instalment premiering later this year,’’ said CAKE head of Sales Bianca Rodriguez.

Following season one’s strong debut, deals have been closed for season two and three with Warner Media for German-speaking territories like Benelux, Eastern Europe, APAC, and Latin America. The same has been done with PopTV in the UK, K2 and DeAkids in Italy, and Super 3 in Spain. Additionally, Canal+ France and ABC Australia have signed up for Season Two.

The latest season introduces two more Total Drama characters, Sugar and Lightning who return as tiny versions of themselves to join Owen, Courtney, Duncan, Izzy, Beth, Leshawna and the rest of the gang. Watch them and become a part of their journey as they run riot under the slapdash supervision of Chef Hatchet!

Season three is set to premiere on Cartoon Network U.S. and TELETOON in Canada mid-year 2021 and brings the total number of episodes up to 156.