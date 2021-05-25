BBC Studios and Disney strike global broadcast deal for the third season of ‘Bluey’ 

BBC Studios and Disney announced the third season of the multi-award winning series Bluey which will premiere worldwide on Disney Channel, Disney Junior and Disney + in all territories outside of Australia, New Zealand and China.

The animated series successfully completed two seasons on Disney, winning over the hearts of families across the globe with its warmth, humor, and authentic depiction of contemporary family life.

Bluey is created by Joe Brumm and produced by the Emmy award-winning Ludo Studio for the Australian Broadcasting Corporation and BBC Studios.

The story follows a lovable and inexhaustible six-year-old Blue Heeler puppy who lives with her dad, mum, and four-year-old little sister, Bingo. In every episode, Bluey uses her limitless Blue Heeler energy to play and turn everyday family life into extraordinary adventures.

Disney EVP, Content Research, Insights & Scheduling Jane Gould said, “The relatable, heartfelt and humorous storytelling in Bluey continues to captivate our young audiences and their families. We can’t wait to bring a third season of the show to our viewers across the globe.”

“Our continued partnership with Disney in bringing Bluey to families across the world is a reflection of our shared passion and love for this wonderful, heartfelt series. We look forward to continuing to give audiences a truly authentic look at a contemporary family and their friends, bringing warmth and humor to daily life,” said BBC Studious director of children’s content Henrietta Hurford-Jones.

Sharing his excitement Ludo Studio executive producer Charlie Aspinwall added, “We are really excited that our brand new season of Bluey, currently in production, will be coming to Disney. Season three will bring us more fun and games at home with the Heelers and out and about with Bluey and Bingo’s friends.”

Bluey has scooped up multiple awards, such as the International Emmy Kids Award in the prestigious Preschool Category in 2020, and its second AACTA Awards for Best Children’s Program that same year. The accolades continue in 2021, with Bluey winning four Kidscreen Awards in February.

Bluey is now available in over 60 countries and is quickly becoming a global hit. In its home market of Australia, Bluey is the first show on ABC’s iView, generating over 480 million plays across season one and two since its launch in 2018. In the U.S., across Disney Junior and Disney Channel in Q1 2021, Bluey was the third most-watched TV series by kids of two to five age groups.