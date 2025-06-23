Beats and bots: Eric San’s feature ‘Space Cadet’ is a lyrical tale of memory and discovery

A still from Space Cadet (left); Eric San (right)

Unlike many directors at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival, Eric San’s first love was not animation—it was music. The Canadian director began playing the piano at the age of four, and by 12, he was already experimenting with DJing. After graduating from university, he signed his first record deal. But life, as it often does, had other plans.

Years later, San authored a graphic novel titled Space Cadet. During a 2011 book tour promoting the title, Outsiders Films producer Ginette Petit picked up a copy. Just two weeks later, she contacted San with a proposal: to adapt Space Cadet into an animated film. It would take a decade of searching for the right partners and financial backing before production finally began in 2021. Petit came on board as producer, with San stepping into the role of director.

Space Cadet, selected in the Annecy Film Festival’s Contrechamp section, tells the story of a guardian robot, programmed to raise Celeste—a brilliant young astronaut. As Celeste embarks on her first interstellar mission, the robot is left behind, quietly wondering: what now? A heartfelt, music-filled meditation on memory, connection, and the passage of time, Space Cadet plays like a lullaby for the future—a story about finding one’s place in the vastness of the universe.

A still from Space Cadet

“I love drawing robots,” San shared in an interview with AnimationXpress at Annecy. “But the robot in this film also serves as a metaphor for a parent or guardian. People relate to robots in surprising ways—they’re like emotional mirrors. Much like puppets, they don’t have expressive eyebrows or mouths, but a simple tilt of the head can speak volumes.”

San believes the simplicity of the robot’s design was important to its emotional resonance. “It allows the audience to project their own experiences and emotions onto the character,” he said.

The original graphic novel was deeply inspired by San’s relationship with his grandmother, who passed away before he began writing. As a result, the film explores mature, reflective themes. “It’s really about two characters at different life stages,” he explained. “Celeste grows from a child into an adult, ready to leave home and explore new frontiers. For her, the story is about stepping into the future. But for the Guardian Bot—whose sole purpose was to raise her—it becomes a story about aging and purpose after one’s role is fulfilled.”

A still from Space Cadet

“In that sense, the film explores both looking forward and looking back—new beginnings and cherished memories, the cycles of life and generational connection. Even when someone is no longer physically present, like my grandmother, their spirit and influence remain alive.”

Space Cadet contains no dialogue. Instead, the story is carried entirely by music—composed by San himself. He enlisted some of his favourite vocalists to bring the film’s emotional undertones to life. San is no stranger to the music world: he’s toured with bands like Beastie Boys, Radiohead, and Arcade Fire, and has contributed to the soundtracks of Scott Pilgrim vs. the World (2010), Looper (2012), The Great Gatsby (2013), and Baby Driver (2017).

L to R: Ginette Petit, Corinne Merrel, Lillian Chan, Mylène Chollet

Though known for his music, San has long dabbled in animation. As a child, he created flip books and claymation shorts, and he continues to illustrate his own album artwork. While living in Montreal, he frequently collaborated with local animators on short films.

One remarkable aspect of Space Cadet is its gender-balanced production team—50 per cent of the team comprises women. Key roles are held by women including head of story and production designer Lillian Chan, screenwriter Mylène Chollet, art director Corinne Merrel, and producer Petit. “Having gender parity brought balance to the film’s perspective—it tells the story from both points of view,” San noted.

Reflecting on the film’s official selection at Annecy, San said with enthusiasm: “I love this festival—this is my fourth time attending. There’s a special energy here, and I’m thrilled to share Space Cadet with this amazing audience.”

(Mylène Chollet photo by: Alexandra Nicolov; Ginette Petit and Space Cadet photos by: Outsiders Films; other photos by: Space Cadet team)