Esports Games

Nodwin, Chess.com, and ChessBase India unite to expand the game’s reach

23/06/2025
AnimationXpress Team

Nodwin Gaming has announced a strategic partnership with the chess platform, Chess.com and India’s chess media and grassroots organisation ChessBase India. This collaboration aims to create an ecosystem that nurtures talent, expands reach, and builds India’s presence on the global chess esports stage.

ChessBase India offers access to India’s chess community and grassroots networks. Chess.com contributes its global platform, community, creator partnerships, and tournament infrastructure. Together, they aim to scale original IPs, deliver competitive formats, and provide opportunities for brands to partner in the chess ecosystem.

Nodwin Gaming co-founder and managing director Akshat Rathee said, “Chess is undergoing a cultural renaissance, from park benches and schoolrooms to sold-out esports arenas and creator streams. Chess has now become the fourth most-watched sport in the country after cricket, kabaddi, and BGMI tournaments. With this partnership, we’re not just supporting a heritage game, we’re aiding in its natural course of progression. By combining each organisation’s unique strengths, we’re building a future-ready ecosystem that can take Indian chess from heritage to hype. It’s time the brilliance of our grandmasters meets the energy of our digital generation.”

According to Chess.com, the game had over 7.6 billion plays worldwide in 2024. The platform currently claims to have over 200 million registered users, with India seeing nine million plus monthly active players, and an average of 550,000 new signups every month. As per Nodwin Gaming’s press release, the viewership for chess has skyrocketed with 925 million total organic views, reflecting a 640 per cent year-over-year growth.

The surge in visibility was evident during the World Chess Championship, which was exclusively streamed in India through the combined efforts of Nodwin Gaming, Chess.com, and ChessBase India. The final match between Gukesh Dommaraju and Ding Liren, which saw  Dommaraju being crowned as the World Chess Champion, attracted over 24 million views, with peak concurrent viewership hitting 200,000, Nodwin stated in its release.

ChessBase India’s CEO Sagar Shah said, “This partnership is not just a business alliance — it’s a vision to grow the chess community in India from the grassroots to the grand stage.”

Chess.com India country director Avadh Shah remarked, “In terms of both participation and viewership, chess is experiencing record-breaking numbers—the highest we’ve ever seen. Given the excitement around the sport, it is only fitting that the leading companies within the ecosystem collaborate to further its development and invite partners to join this journey as well.”

At the upcoming Esports World Cup (EWC) 2025, chess will make its debut with a prize pool of US$1.5 million. India’s esports organisation S8UL will represent India in competitive chess at the Esports World Cup with its roster of grandmasters Nihal Sarin and Aravindh Chithambaram, marking the first-ever representation of an Indian esports team in competitive chess on a global stage.

Follow us on Google News
VFX

boscuan303 merupakan salah satu penyedia web game online terbaik dan terpercaya gampang menang saat ini. dengan banyak pola gacor yang hadi membantu kemenangan member setia.

Slot4d adalah situs slot gacor terpercaya saat ini yang berkolaborasi engan slot777 gacor Indonesia deposit dana terbaik hari ini yang dimana memberikan sensasi permainan yang berbeda dengan game slot lain nya. setiap member yang bergabung di sini berhak mendapatkan bonus dari setiap to yang di mainkan. dan berhak mendapatkan banyak hadiah menarik di setiap hari.

Selamat datang di BOSCUAN303, tempat terbaik bagi Anda yang mencari pengalaman bermain slot online yang aman, nyaman, dan penuh peluang besar! Sebagai situs bandar slot online resmi terbesar di Indonesia, BOSCUAN303 siap memberikan layanan terbaik untuk semua pemain, dari pemula hingga profesional. Yuk, daftar sekarang dan nikmati sensasi bermain slot dengan cara yang menyenangkan dan menguntungkan!

BOSCUAN303 adalah situs slot deposit Dana dengan akses server resmi terpercaya dan pasti menang setiap hari yang dapat menawarkan kemenangan hari ini hanya dengan modal yang minim , Dengan fitur terbaik diberikan oleh boscuan303 bet yang mana permainan yang di sediakan adalah tipe permainan terbaik yang memberikan pola dan rtp gacor terbaik saat ini dengan persentase hingga 99% Dan juga selalu memberikan kejutan maxwin setiap harinya , gacor slot adalah permainan terbaik saat ini paling dicari dan juga digemari oleh para pencinta slot deposit dana karena slot ini adalah tipe slot terbaik & paling sering memberikan maxwin apalagi di BOSCUAN303.

SLOT4D adalah link login situs slot777 deposit dana tergacor saat hari ini yang akan membuat semua member setia kita pasti maxwin, slot4d kini hadir memberikan hadiah yang menarik dan proses wd yang sangat cepat kilat.

BOSCUAN303 merupakan link daftar situs slot777 gacor dengan metode deposit dana tanpa to terbaik saat ini yang dimana menyediakan berbagai game pilihan terbaik dari pg soft dan pargamatic play yang sangat terupdate saat ini.

Mpo Slot Slot gacor resmi hari ini! Slot RTP tinggi, gampang maxwin, dan deposit cuma 5 ribu. Coba sekarang dan rasakan sensasi cuan instan auto beli pajero sekarang juga!

Terpercaya sejak lama, slot4d hadir untuk semua pecinta slot di Indonesia.

boscuan303 boscuan303 boscuan303 boscuan303 boscuan303 Boscuan303 slot gacor slot gacor slot4d slot4d slot4d slot4d slot4d boscuan303 slot4d slot4d slot4d