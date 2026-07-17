‘BanG Dream! YUME∞MITA’ turns dark as Viola hijacks the official website with eerie fairy visual

Viola has staged a takeover, and she is not giving control back anytime soon. Tokyo-headquartered Bushiroad unveiled a haunting fairy visual, refreshed the official website and released the third promotional video for BanG Dream! YUME∞MITA, after episode five aired on 16 July 2026, pushing the anime into its darkest chapter yet.

The newly released fairy visual marks a dramatic shift in tone for the series, replacing its brighter aesthetic with a darker, more mysterious look. Playing into the storyline, Bushiroad has also revamped the official website, giving fans an immersive experience that mirrors Viola’s takeover and the anime’s evolving narrative.

The third promotional video puts Viola firmly in the spotlight, compiling key moments from episodes one to five while teasing the conflicts and twists that lie ahead. The trailer offers a closer look at the villainess as she tightens her grip on the story, raising anticipation for the episodes to come.

BanG Dream! YUME∞MITA is currently airing across multiple television networks and streaming platforms, continuing to expand the latest chapter of the BanG Dream! franchise. Now in its 11th year, BanG Dream! has evolved into a multimedia franchise spanning anime, games, music and live concerts, with its voice actors performing as real bands alongside their on-screen counterparts.

Bushiroad has an ambitious slate ahead for the franchise. Alongside BanG Dream! YUME∞MITA, the company, is preparing to release the film Ave Mujica – prima aurora – in autumn 2026, followed by a sequel television anime in January 2027. It is also gearing up to launch the new mobile game BanG Dream! Our Notes, further expanding the BanG Dream! universe across anime, games and live entertainment.

With Viola stealing the spotlight both on-screen and online, BanG Dream! YUME∞MITA has proved that sometimes the villain does not just steal the show, she rewrites the script.