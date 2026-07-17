ASIFA-Hollywood gears up for Comic-Con with cult cartoons, creator chats and more

Comic-Con is about to get a fresh coat of toon paint. ASIFA-Hollywood is rolling back into San Diego Comic-Con from 23 to 26 July, packing its booth with animation legends, nostalgic throwbacks and enough industry chatter to keep fans and professionals glued to Hall H’s neighbouring corridors.

Stationed at booth no.1532, the animation society will serve as a one-stop hub for membership information, upcoming screenings, festivals, guest signings and updates on the prestigious Annie Awards. Visitors can also catch an impressive line-up of creators, directors, producers and voice actors dropping by throughout the weekend.

One of the biggest crowd-pullers returns on 23 July with ‘Worst Cartoons Ever!’, now making its 21st Comic-Con outing. Animation historian Jerry Beck teams up with ASIFA-Hollywood to celebrate the gloriously awful side of animation, screening some of the industry’s most bizarre, badly drawn and unintentionally hilarious cartoons. Expect cult curiosities such as Mighty Mr. Titan and Chris Welkin, proof that sometimes animation is so bad, it’s brilliant.

The nostalgia dial gets cranked up on 25 July with ‘Why Do Saturday Morning Cartoons Still Matter?’ The panel explores how weekend cartoon blocks shaped generations of artists, studios and audiences long before streaming became king. Moderated by Caroline Buermann and Eric Bauza, the session features animation heavyweights including Craig Bartlett, Chris Battle, Jerry Beck, Bettina Bush, Matt Danner and Candi Milo, who will reflect on the enduring cultural impact of Saturday morning television.

The booth itself promises a steady parade of industry talent. Creator Emily Brundige and the Calavera Brothers kick things off on Thursday, followed by producer Ruth Clampett and The Book of Life creator Jorge Gutierrez on Friday. Saturday brings a star-studded roster featuring Samantha Newark, Bettina Bush, Frank Todaro, Eric Bauza and Cheryl Chase, while Sunday rounds things off with veteran voice actor Candi Milo meeting fans and signing autographs.

With cult classics, industry icons and Annie Awards excitement all under one roof, ASIFA-Hollywood’s Comic-Con presence once again proves that great animation never goes out of style, it simply finds a bigger audience.