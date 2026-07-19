Touched as water has won best animation film at the 72nd National FILM Awards

The silent cinematic creation Touched as Water has won the Best Animation Film trophy at the 72nd National Film Awards. Produced under the banner of JB Productions, the victory spotlights a monumental historic milestone for filmmaker Joshy Benedict, who officially clinched his second career National Film Award.

The non-feature film jury, chaired by filmmaker Aseem Sinha, highly commended Touched as Water for its profound dramatic depth. Operating entirely without dialogue, the film relies exclusively on expressive atmosphere, fluid frames, and delicate situational character design. Critics praised the director’s unique storytelling choice, which translates heavy concepts of emotional grief and renewal into a universally accessible poetic visual language. By removing linguistic barriers, Benedict lets the pure art of frame-by-frame animation handle the emotional weight.

With this individual triumph, Joshy Benedict cements his standing at the top tier of the independent Indian animation circuit. He handled dual technical responsibilities as both director and main animator for Touched as Water. This win marks his second major victory at the national level, following his earlier breakthrough success with the critically acclaimed short A Coconut Tree, which secured the identical Best Animation Film category at the 70th National Film Awards.