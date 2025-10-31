Baahubali Universe surprises fans with Rs 120 crore animated film ‘Baahubali: The Eternal War’

News Hub for Indian Animation VFX Comics Gaming Merchandising Applications Ecosystem
The makers of the Baahubali universe re-released Baahubali: The Epic on 31 October in parts of India and the US. Fans were treated to a surprise teaser of a full-length animated film, Baahubali: The Eternal War- Part 1.
The characters resemble Baahubali, Bhallaladeva, and others from the original films. The makers revealed that the story is set in the same universe, offering a fresh new narrative.
“The world of Baahubali is vast, and the film franchise was the perfect introduction to it. However, there’s so much more to explore, and that’s where Baahubali: Crown of Blood comes into the picture,” said Baahubali universe creator S.S. Rajamouli earlier during the launch of their animated series Baahubali: Crown of Blood on Disney+ Hotstar.
Audiences have highly praised the visual quality of the 3D animated teaser, which uses stunning CGI techniques. The first glimpse shared online has received widespread acclaim.
Arka Mediaworks CEO and co-founder Shobu Yarlagadda, who is the producer of the Baahubali universe, officially announced the project. He revealed that the team had been planning this animated venture for years in collaboration with animation filmmaker Ishan Shukla.