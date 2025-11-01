IndiaJoy 2025 Day 1: Blending art, technology and imagination

News Hub for Indian Animation VFX Comics Gaming Merchandising Applications Ecosystem
The world of storytelling took centre stage at this year’s IndiaJoy, where the biggest names in animation, visual effects, and gaming converged to explore the rapidly evolving landscape of the AVGC industry. The event is taking place at HICC, Hyderabad on 1 and 2 November.
The event was divided into multiple tracks: DesiToons, VFX Summit, Cinematica Expo, AMD GameOn, Asifa India, Indian Film Market and OTT Plus. Alongside IndiaJoy this year, Hyderabad Comic Con and DreamHack India also took place.
The event kicked off with an inaugural ceremony that set a tone of inspiration and forward-thinking. Leaders from across the creative spectrum gathered to acknowledge how India’s VFX and animation ecosystem has grown from a service-driven sector into a powerhouse of original content and global innovation.
VFX Summit
From cutting-edge GPU innovations and AI breakthroughs to creative storytelling and procedural artistry, the VFX Summit celebrated the synergy between technology and imagination that defines the future of cinema.
A highlight of the summit was the session titled “AI and AMD’s Vision as an Industry Leader.” AMD chief software officer and senior VP GPU technologies and engineering software Andrej Zdravkovic, shared insights into how AI-driven GPU architectures are empowering creators with unprecedented computational power. Joining him were Annapurna Studios CTO CV Rao and Gamitronics founder & CEO Rajat Ojha. The session was moderated by Astra Studios CTO Shajy Thomas.
In an engaging session “Where Vision Meets Virtual Worlds,” Astra Studios founder Biren Ghose redefined the “V” in AVGC—not just as visuals, but as vision.
If there was one session that delighted the tech-savvy crowd, it was “Procedural Thinking: The Houdini Way.” Featuring SideFX technical consultant Hijaz Ahamed, Houdini Trainer Rohan Dalvi, and Astra Studios FX supervisor Biswajit Tarafder, the session unpacked the powerful customisation capabilities of Houdini 21. Live demos on NPR (Non-Photorealistic Rendering) styles showcased how procedural workflows can fuel creativity rather than constrain it, proving that Houdini continues to be the go-to tool for both experimentation and production-level effects.
Regional storytelling took the spotlight in “South Stories, Global Strokes: The Future of Regional Originals.” Prime Video India Originals head of South Padma Kasturirangan discussed how the rise of local content has resonated with global audiences. The conversation, moderated by Green Gold Animation chief marketing officer Bharath Laxmipati explored how regional creators are blending authentic narratives with world-class production values to create a universal impact.
The closing panel, “Reimagining Filmmaking in the Age of AI,” offered a glimpse into the future of creative automation. Moderated by Whistling Woods International VP, business head, CTO & emerging media head Chaitanya Chinchlikar, the panel brought together NeuralGarage co-founder & CTO Subhabrata Debnath, Kalpanik Films founder & CEO Vishal Yoman and Mugafi founder & CEO Vipul Agrawal. Their discussion explored AI’s growing role in pre-visualisation, script analysis, and generative content creation—raising both excitement and critical reflection about how human creativity can coexist with machine intelligence.
The VFX Summit 2025 was more than an industry event—it was a celebration of the artists, engineers, and visionaries redefining how stories are imagined and realised. As discussions bridged artistry and algorithms, one message resonated loud and clear: the future of visual storytelling belongs to those who can blend creativity with computation, and imagination with innovation.
DesiToons
The DesiToons segment of IndiaJoy 2025 opened with a vibrant showcase of India’s animation prowess, bringing together industry stalwarts, visionary creators, and emerging voices to explore the evolving landscape of Indian animation.
The day began with an opening address by Green Gold Animation founder and CEO Rajiv Chilaka, setting the tone for a day filled with creativity and innovation. Among the highlights was The Magic of Originals (Creating New Worlds in Indian Animation – Kalki 2898 AD – Bujji & Bhairava Special) where Kalki 2898 AD director Nag Ashwin, shared insights into building expansive animated worlds like Bujji & Bhairava. Moderated by Green Gold Animation project portfolio management director Tomasz Walczak, the session explored the creative risks and rewards of original Indian IP.
The panel Power Players of Indian Animation brought together industry stalwarts including Powerkids Entertainment (Singapore) CEO & managing director Manoj Mishra, Graphiti Studios co-founder and FICCI – AVGC-XR Forum chairman Munjal Shroff, Assemblage Entertainment CEO Arjun Madhavan, and Wackytoons CEO Niloy Kanti Biswas. The session was moderated by Green Gold Animation chief marketing officer Bharath Laxmipati, to discuss the business of animation and its global potential. In Evolution of Indian Animation and the Road Ahead, Warner Bros. Entertainment factual entertainment, lifestyle & kids South Asia head Sai Abhishek reflected on the genre’s growth and future, with Chilaka returning as moderator.
The most anticipated session of the day was Mahavatar Narsimha (Divine Storytelling meets Animation Revolution), where director Ashwin Kumar unveiled his vision of divine storytelling through animation. The session, moderated by Chilaka, captivated audiences with its fusion of spiritual narrative and visual innovation, signalling a bold new direction for mythological content.
This was followed by Hi-Tech Animation CEO Ashish Thapar’s session on Kurukshetra, spotlighting the company’s mythological venture. Zebu Animation founder and creative director Veerendra Patil brought a playful twist with Making Big Dawgs (Lego Style), showcasing how modular creativity can redefine character design and storytelling. The session ahead tackled policy and infrastructure in the Role of State and Central Government in Boosting the AVGC Sector, led by Punnaryug Artvision founder Ashish Kulkarni and moderated by Mishra, highlighting the need for cohesive support systems.
The day concluded with Epic Games technical account manager Gaurav Mathur, the future of animation production using Unreal Engine 5.6, offering a glimpse into real-time rendering and virtual pipelines. With a mix of reverence, originality, and technical prowess, DesiToons day one proved Indian animation is ready to scale new heights.
Cinematica Expo
Cinematica Expo brought together the best of filmmaking innovation, showcasing the future of cinematic storytelling.
From cutting-edge technologies and AI-driven filmmaking tools to robotic camera gear that delivered precision and seamless motion, the event was a celebration of creativity and technology in perfect sync.
Attendees experienced real-time virtual production and advanced sound design that elevated the sensory experience of film. The global filmmaking workshops offered learning opportunities from international experts, while sessions on the future of storytelling explored the limitless possibilities of AI, VR, and beyond—making Cinematica Expo a true hub of high-tech, forward-thinking filmmaking.
Attendees looked forward to a second day full of exciting filmmaking, animation and making-of sessions.