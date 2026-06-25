‘Baahubali: The Eternal War’ draws packed house at Annecy as S.S Rajamouli, Ishan Shukla reveal Studio Khara partnership

The sight of attendees reserving seats, standing in long queues without registrations, and patiently waiting outside even after the hall was full on a sweltering afternoon in Annecy, France, underscored the extraordinary global interest and enthusiasm surrounding the work in progress session of Baahubali: The Eternal War held at the Annecy International Animation Film Festival.

Speaking about the origins of Baahubali: The Eternal War, creator S. S. Rajamouli reflected on how the phenomenal success of the Baahubali franchise encouraged the team to explore new storytelling avenues beyond live-action cinema. While the films drew inspiration from India’s vast mythological traditions and connected with audiences through a universal visual language, Rajamouli and his collaborators began searching for a new narrative that could expand the universe in a meaningful way. The concept of a world reshaped after a devastating war provided the creative spark that ultimately led to the development of the animated project.

“With Baahubali, we made a conscious choice. We retained the core character conflicts and cultural essence that resonate deeply with Indian audiences, but we adopted a visual language that was universal. We wanted people from any part of the world to immediately connect with the film. That same ambition continues with Baahubali: The Eternal War, to create something rooted in our mythology yet capable of speaking to audiences everywhere,” Rajamouli expressed before a fully packed hall responding with claps and cheers.

Rajamouli noted that animation emerged as the ideal medium to realise the ambitious scale and imagination required for Baahubali: The Eternal War. Despite animation traditionally being perceived in India as primarily a children’s medium, the team set its sights on creating a globally appealing production that could stand alongside the best international animated works. Bringing together leading artists, technicians, and studios, the project gained further validation when it was selected for Annecy’s prestigious work in progress showcase, reinforcing the team’s belief that they were on the right creative path.

The project is directed by Ishan Shukla of Arka Media Works, with animation direction by Alcyde Studio CEO Antoine Charreyron. The visual identity of the film is shaped by art director Ajey Lele, while Sowmya Sharma serves as the co-writer. The production’s visual effects are overseen by 88 Pictures co-founder and production global head Simon Brown.

Shukla and his team shared exclusive glimpses of the project’s diverse characters, fantastical creatures, wormholes, taverns, and the contrasting worlds of the Asuras (demi-gods) and Devas (gods). They also highlighted the extensive research that underpins a mythological project of this scale and ambition.

Sharma spoke about immersing herself in mythological literature, consulting subject-matter experts, and drawing inspiration from diverse cultural traditions across India to enrich the narrative and world-building. The team also revealed that practitioners of the Indian martial art Kalaripayattu and the traditional dance form Chhau have contributed to several key sequences in the series. Shukla further highlighted the support being provided by the A&M Motion Capture Facility, one of India’s largest motion-capture studios, established by Annapurna Studios and Mihira Visual Labs in Hyderabad, which is playing a significant role in bringing the project’s action and performances to life.

Baahubali: The Eternal War team also revealed that they have recently partnered with Japan’s Studio Khara, the acclaimed animation studio best known for its work on the legendary Neon Genesis Evangelion franchise. The collaboration brings together Japanese anime expertise and Indian mythological storytelling, further strengthening the project’s global creative ambitions.