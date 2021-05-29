‘Army of the Dead’ makes it to the 10 most watched movies list on Netflix

With the success of Justice League, movies by Zack Snyder have seen unparalleled anticipation and buzz. Synder’s latest work, Army Of the Dead – a Netflix original, recently became the ninth most-watched Netflix movie as per Deadline.

The movie stars Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Ana de la Reguera, Theo Rossi, Matthias Schweighöfer, Nora Arnezeder, Hiroyuki Sanada, Tig Notaro, Raúl Castillo, Huma Qureshi, Samantha Win, Michael Cassidy, Richard Cetrone, and Garret Dillahunt.

Army Of the Dead takes place following a zombie outbreak that has left Las Vegas in ruins and walled off from the rest of the world. When Scott Ward (Dave Bautista), a former zombie war hero who’s now flipping burgers on the outskirts of the town he now calls home, is approached by casino boss Bly Tanaka (Hiroyuki Sanada), it’s with the ultimate proposition: break into the zombie-infested quarantine zone to retrieve $200 million sitting in a vault beneath the strip before the city is nuked by the government in 32 hours. With little left to lose, Ward takes on the challenge, assembling a ragtag team of experts for the heist. With a ticking clock, a notoriously impenetrable vault, and a smarter, faster horde of Alpha zombies closing in, only one thing’s for certain in the greatest heist ever attempted: survivors take all.

Streamed by over 72 million households in the span of four weeks, this milestone spelt success for Netflix, spurring the OTT giant to greenlight a prequel movie, Army of Thieves, starring Matthias Schweighöfer but also an anime series named Army Of The Dead: Lost Vegas where Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Ana de la Reguera, Tig Notaro and Omari Hardwick will reprise their respective roles from the Army of the Dead.



Here is the list of most-watched movies on Netflix:

1. Extraction – 99 Million

2. Bird Box – 89 Million

3. Spenser Confidential – 85 Million

4. 6 Underground – 83 Million

5. Murder Mystery – 83 Million

6. The Old Guard – 78 Million

7. Enola Holmes – 76 Million

8. Project Power – 75 Million

9. (tied) The Midnight Sky and Army of the Dead – 72 Million

Army of the Dead had clocked in 600 theaters before landing onto Netflix. Although Netflix doesn’t share the box office numbers for its films, Deadline reported that industry estimates could be very well above $800,000.



Army of the Dead is available to watch on Netflix!