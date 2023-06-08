Apple TV+ revealed the first look of the second season of the BAFTA Award-winning live-action animated hybrid kids and family series Lovely Little Farm, premiering globally on 16 June.

For the series, Apple TV+ partnered with changemaker Dr. Gail Melson, a leader in the field of human-animal interaction and former professor emerita in the Purdue University Human Development and Family Studies department. Dr. Melson worked with the executive producers to develop the show based on her research on children’s relationships with animals, nature and emerging technologies.

Season two of the charming series follows sisters Jill and Jacky as they love and nurture all the animals on their farm nestled in lavender fields. Being a young farmer isn’t easy, but every day brings these sisters adventure and a chance to grow.

Return to the farm where Jill and Jacky continue to nurture Quackety Duck Duck, Al Alpaca and Pickle Pony, and watch the mysterious golden egg finally hatch, revealing two enchanted baby dragons that the sisters learn to care for and adore.

Newcomer Levi Howden stars as Jill, with Kassidi Roberts joining as Jacky, the series also features the voice talents of BAFTA Award nominee Shirley Henderson (Harry Potter franchise, Stan & Ollie) as Quackety Duck Duck, Dominique Moore (Thomas & Friends) as Pickle Pony, SAG Award nominee Joel Fry (Cruella, Paddington 2) as Al Alpaca and Canan Yildiz-Husbands as Bif & Bop.

Lovely Little Farm is created by BAFTA Award winners Maddy Darrall (Waffle the Wonder Dog) and Billy Macqueen (Teletubbies, Topsy and Tim) along with Catherine Williams (Teletubbies, Waffle the Wonder Dog). Darrall and Macqueen serve as executive producers alongside Tony Cooke (PJ Masks, Hunter Street), who is also head writer for the show.

The lead director is two-time Directors Guild Award winner Jack Jameson (When You Wish Upon a Pickle, Waffle the Wonder Dog). The live-action animated hybrid uses the latest computer-generated technology, working with the studio Industrial Light & Magic, to bring the series to life.