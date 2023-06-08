Cyber Group Studios shared that Raphaelle Mathieu, an industry veteran with two decades of experience in the distribution and production of audiovisual content, has been promoted to the position of chief operating officer. She succeeds Dominique Bourse, who was named chairman and CEO of the company in February 2023.

“It is with immense pride that I take on the role of chief operating officer at Cyber Group Studios, reporting to Dominique Bourse,” said Mathieu. “I will put all my determination and passion into closely collaborating with and providing solid support for each pillar of our organisation, to help bring our roadmap to fruition. Together, we will work to deliver premium, varied and innovative content for children, families and young adults around the world, to enjoy across many platforms for years to come.”

“I am delighted to have appointed Raphaelle chief operating officer of Cyber Group Studios. For seven years, she has successfully developed our international distribution activity and played a key role in financing our series as well as in the development of our commercial activity. She will now second me in managing the group,” said Bourse.

He further shared that their focus is on accelerating the launch of global franchises and growing their development, production, distribution platforms, and digital activity in strategic and innovative ways, so that they can offer even richer and more immersive experiences.

“Raphaelle’s knowledge of our industry combined with her entrepreneurial skills and experience with institutional relations will be key to helping us continue to fulfil our ambitious roadmap. As we expand our reach, we’re also stepping into the young adult series arena, and reinforcing our dedication to supporting third-party projects through production and distribution activities,” mentioned Bourse.

Mathieu, a company board member, has held various positions within Cyber Group Studios, including sales, acquisitions, and new media director and most recently, executive vice-president. Before joining the company in 2016, she served as general delegate of SEDPA (French Association of Distributors).

Founded in 2005 by Pierre Sissmann and Bourse, Cyber Group Studios is an international producer and distributor of animated programs for children. The company has created and developed a large catalogue of original series, some of which, like Gigantosaurus, have become international franchises.