Apple TV+ drops trailer for season two of ‘Wonder Pets: In the City’

Apple TV has unveiled the season two trailer for the charming musical preschool hit, Wonder Pets: In The City. Produced by Nickelodeon Animation and developed by Emmy Award winner Jennifer Oxley, the new 13-episode season is set to premiere globally on Apple TV on 20 March 2026.

The Wonder Pets are back with bigger adventures. Izzy the Guinea Pig, Zuri the Bunny and Tate the Snake return for new, curiosity-driven adventures that celebrate friendship and our unique differences.

The synopis reads: In the second season of Wonder Pets: In the City, the heroic trio returns! By day, they’re classroom pets living in a New York City kindergarten, but when animals need help, Izzy, Tate and Zuri travel all around the globe in their amazing ‘Jetcar’ to rescue animals in musical, mini-opera-themed adventures. No matter the challenge, they always remember to combine their talents and abilities and work together to save the day- because together, there’s nothing they can’t do.

Wonder Pets: In The City is executive produced by Oxley, Steve Altiere, and Grammy and Emmy Award-winning co-executive producer, Jeffrey Lesser. The series features the voice talents of newcomers Victoria Scola-Giampapa as Izzy, Vanessa Huszar as Zuri, and Children’s and Family Emmy Award winner Christopher Sean Cooper Jr. as Tate.

This music-forward series also features an extraordinary roster of Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, Tony and Pulitzer Prize-winning composers, including Bobby Lopez, Jason Robert Brown, Georgia Stitt, Tom Kitt, Matthew Sklar, Larry Hochman, Zina Goldrich and Natsumi Osawa, with the score brought to life by the FILMharmonic Orchestra.