Anime India Delhi expands exhibitor roster with Vaibhav Studios and Instax Fujifilm

Anime India is set to make its Delhi debut on 6 and 7 June 2026 at Yashobhoomi Convention Centre, marking the next stop in AnimationXpress’ growing nationwide anime and pop culture journey.

Having established a vibrant community through its Mumbai and Kolkata editions, the event is now set to unite anime, cosplay, and gaming enthusiasts in Delhi for an even bigger celebration.

Anime India Delhi has announced Vaibhav Studios and Instax Fujifilm as exhibitors for the upcoming edition, adding to the event’s diverse mix of brands, experiences, and fan-focused attractions.

Vaibhav Studios is one of India’s leading animation studios and the only Indian animation studio to receive an International Emmy nomination for acclaimed series Lamput. Its maiden in-house animated feature, Return of the Jungle, further highlights the studio’s commitment to original storytelling and animation excellence.

Founded in 2003, the studio has produced a wide range of animated content, including television series, commercials, music videos, short films, and feature films, earning recognition for its distinctive storytelling and creative excellence.

Its presence at Anime India Delhi will add a unique animation-focused dimension to the event, giving fans an opportunity to connect with one of the country’s most celebrated studios.

Instax Fujifilm is a youth-focused brand known for celebrating creativity, self-expression, and authentic human connections through instant photography. As part of the global Fujifilm portfolio, the brand has built a strong presence among young audiences by encouraging people to capture and preserve real-life moments in a more personal and meaningful way.

The brand offers a range of instant cameras, smartphone printers, and designer films that turn everyday experiences into lasting memories. From friendships and travel moments to college life, music festivals, celebrations, and candid experiences, Instax Fujifilm combines the charm of instant photography with modern technology to create a fun and expressive photography experience.

The participation of Instax Fujifilm as an exhibitor at Anime India Delhi will add an interactive and creative dimension to the event. Known for its instant cameras and photo-printing experiences, the brand is expected to give attendees new ways to capture and preserve their favourite moments from the festival.

“The response and excitement from fans across India has been phenomenal. Delhi is home to one of the country’s most passionate anime communities, and with Anime India, we aim to create an immersive experience for fans through legendary Japanese guests, cosplay, gaming, music, food, creators, and interactive fan experiences. This edition is designed to bring the anime community together like never before,” mentioned Anime India co-founder and director Neha Mehta.

Anime India co-founder and director Mishaal Wanvari shared, “Anime has become the number one choice of content for the next generation. We are happy that we can give an experience to all the anime fans of India”.

Anime India Delhi will feature several special attractions and guest appearances, including celebrated Japanese voice actor Kazuhiko Inoue. Known for iconic roles such as Kakashi Hatake in Naruto and Yoriichi Tsugikuni in Demon Slayer, he has voiced many popular characters across anime over the years. Fans attending the event will have the opportunity to take part in live sessions, meet-and-greets, exclusive interactions with the voice actor, and several other fan experiences.

The event will also host a live performance by Japanese anime singer Yurika, known for songs from anime titles including Little Witch Academia, Beastars, and Land of the Lustrous. Her performance is set to deliver an energetic and immersive anime music experience for fans attending Anime India Delhi.

Presented by Anime Times, with Toyota as the title partner and Uniqlo as the silver partner. Om Shakti Management has joined as the show management partner. The education partners include Acumen – Study In Japan, Navi Japan, Kansai University, Manav Rachna University, Kyoto University of Advanced Science, Tokyo International University, Arena Animation – South Extension, MAAC Faridabad and MAAC Kamla Nagar. Radio City India joins as the exclusive radio partner. Wok Tok by Veeba comes on board as the official snack partner.

The event’s exhibitor lineup includes Takara Tomy Beyblade, Instax Fujifilm, Curee Collectibles, India Book Distributors (Bombay), Japan Foundation, Vaibhav Studios, Yakult – The Gut Expert, Alpha Comics | Raj Comics, Delhi Anime Club, Anime Originals, Elle18, Cosmic Entertainment, Arka Mediaworks, Anifrya, The Kollektor, Muse, Pentel, XP Pen, Huion, Asus, Anime Times Store, Gunpla, Maya Toys, Digitoonz, Worthing Comics, Krilovee, Dome, CDL, Plamo India, All About TCG, POSTERWA, IP University, Purshottam, Dabur, YouMee, Acumen – Study In Japan, Navi Japan, Kansai University, Manav Rachna University, Kyoto University of Advanced Science, Tokyo International University, SEPC, Arena Animation – South Extension, MAAC Faridabad and MAAC Kamla Nagar along with several anime communities and independent creators.

To know more you can visit: https://animeindia.live/delhi/



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