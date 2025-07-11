Anime India brings global anime icons, behind ‘Death Note,’ ‘Attack on Titan,’ ‘Black Clover’ and ‘Gachiakuta’ to interact with fans in India

L to R: Touko Nakamura, Tetsuro Araki, Tsunko

Anime enthusiasts across India are in for the time of their lives as Anime India – the first and largest ever full-scale anime convention, a festival focusing on Japanese anime – is set to be held from 22 to 24 August at Hall 1 of Mumbai’s Nesco Bombay Exhibition Centre.

A host of immersive experiences have been planned for fans at Anime India: conversations with

Japanese anime maestro directors, voice-over talents, fan panels, anime film festivals, cosplay competition, singing contests, artist alleys, an anime concert, anime quizzes, and more. Die-hard fans can also dive deep into the merchandise zone and purchase original merchandise.

Anime India is already being talked about as a landmark event amongst the community of 100 million Indian Japanese anime enthusiasts. Tetsuro Araki, the acclaimed animation director behind global phenomena such as Attack on Titan and Death Note, is flying in for his first-ever visit to India. Araki will be the key special guest at Anime India.

Anime India marks a monumental moment for the rapidly growing Indian anime community, offering an unparalleled opportunity to engage directly with one of the most influential figures in modern animation. Araki’s visionary work has captivated billions worldwide, with Attack on Titan receiving widespread critical acclaim and a massive global fanbase, and Death Note remaining a timeless psychological thriller.

Susume Fukunaga

Also in attendance will be Hideo Katsumata, the president of Avex Pictures, the company behind top anime series like Black Clover, Gachiakuta and the 2024 Crunchyroll Anime Awards winner Look Back. At the colocated Animation & More Summit, Susume Fukunaga, corporate officer of The Pokémon Company will be attending as a speaker.

“We are incredibly honoured to host Tetsuro Araki for his inaugural visit to India,” said Anime India organiser Neha Mehta. “His presence elevates Anime India to a global stage and underscores the immense passion for anime that exists within our country. This is a dream come true for countless fans who have been inspired by his groundbreaking work.”

“We are really excited to bring the first anime convention to India. This is something I, as an anime fan, truly wanted to see happen. We are also excited to see Katsumata-san, a global legend in the anime space speaking at the event,” exclaimed Anime India director Mishaal Wanvari.

Anime India will have a lot more going on, promising an immersive experience for all attendees:

An exclusive panel and Q&A with Araki: Fans will have the chance to hear directly from the master director about his creative process, inspirations, and the intricate worlds he has brought to life.

Meet and Greet with voice actors: Fans have the chance to meet freelance Japanese voice actor Tsunko, who will be traveling to perform at the event.

Grand anime concert: On 24 August, the convention will host a spectacular anime concert, bringing beloved anisongs to life. Japan's cutest anisong DJ Touko Nakamura will also be present to steal hearts.

Dynamic cosplay competition: Witness incredible talent as cosplayers dress up as their favourite characters, vying for top honours.

Engaging anime quiz: Test your knowledge in a lively quiz challenging fans on all things anime.

Singing contest: The best artists from across the country assemble at Anime India to show off their singing prowess.

Expansive merchandising expo zone: Our professional expo area will feature official licensed merchandise from globally popular IPs including Demon Slayer, Attack on Titan, Spy x Family, Tokyo Revengers, and Naruto, ensuring fans can take home authentic collectibles.

Artists Alley and Cosplayers Circuit: For the first time in India, over 24 extensively vetted independent artists and cosplay creators from the anime community will be exhibiting at the event, selling original work and explicitly permitted derivative works.

Fandom realm: Eight fandom communities including anime clubs, gaming communities, and other interest groups such as Vocaloid fans will be setting up experiences for fans right on the Anime India show floor.

Fan panels: Panels span the three-day schedule of Anime India across its three stages, bringing anime fan panel culture to India on an extensive scale – having not just in-depth explorations of the media that we love but also game shows, and so much more!

Maid Cafe: Come experience the authentic Maid Cafe experience for the first time at an event in India.

Anime film festival: Exciting film and TV anime screenings, with behind-the-scenes footage, exclusively at Anime India!

Anime India aims to be the ultimate celebration of Japanese pop culture, fostering a vibrant community and providing a platform for fans to connect with their favourite series and creators.

The historic visit by Araki is expected to draw record attendance and further solidify India’s position on the global anime map.

Tickets for Anime India can be purchased from Zomato’s District ticketing platform and are available in four brackets: Rs. 199, Rs. 299, Rs. 799, and Rs. 1499. For the latest updates, follow Anime India social media handle here.