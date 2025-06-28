Animation Anime Editor's Pick Latest News

Anime Originals kicks off: Merch mania meets desi fandom

28/06/2025
AnimationXpress Team

AnimationXpress has launched India’s first licensed anime merchandise platform, riding a wave of fandom and cultural firepower.

India’s anime scene is going super saiyan — and now, it finally has the merch to match. AnimationXpress has unveiled Anime Originals, a made-in-India, IP-safe merchandise platform offering officially licensed anime gear for local fans hungry for quality and authenticity.

“With Anime Originals, we’re not just selling stuff — we’re creating a movement,” said AnimationXpress founder, chairman and editor-in-chief Anil NM Wanvari. “This is about fuelling the creativity and passion of Indian anime lovers.”

No longer a niche obsession, anime in India is now big business. Consider the stats:

  • Over 60 million anime viewers across the country.
  • A 70 per cent spike in anime-related Google searches over two years.
  • India ranking among the fastest-growing markets for Crunchyroll.
  • Over 500 million monthly views on anime hashtags on Instagram and YouTube.

Yet until now, fans have had little access to quality, creator-respecting merchandise. Anime Originals aims to plug that gap — and then some.

The platform is serving up a colourful buffet of anime-inspired goodies:

Fans can expect a wide range of curated products on the platform:

  • 👕 Apparel – T-shirts, hoodies, and streetwear inspired by top anime IPs
  • 🎒 Accessories – Bags, keychains, tech sleeves, and collectible stationery
  • 🎭 Cosplay kits & posters – For both first-timers and seasoned otakus
  • 💥 Limited edition drops – Exclusive seasonal collections and artist collaborations

All items are 100 per cent officially licensed and engineered to deliver authenticity without compromising on IP integrity.

Beyond the product play, this is a fan-first, community-powered initiative. AnimationXpress has long been the beating heart of India’s anime ecosystem — from fan conventions and creator partnerships to student anime clubs and cosplay competitions.

Anime Originals will extend this mission — with creator collabs, fan art contests, anime club tie-ups and early access collector perks baked into the roadmap.

India is charging ahead as a global anime consumer force. OTT players are snapping up licences and dubbing content faster than you can say “Kamehameha.” Anime fests are pulling packed houses in cities and colleges. The only thing missing was merch — and now, that’s sorted.

Anime Originals will make its first big splash at the upcoming Animation & More Summit and Anime India conventions, happening from 22–24 August 2025. Fans can now sign up for early access, exclusive discounts, and collector kits at: Anime Originals

The wait is over. India’s anime economy just levelled up.

(Click here to check out Anime Originals on Instagram for the latest product updates)

