AnimationXpress brings Anime India 2025 along with seventh edition of Animation & More Summit

AnimationXpress‘ highly anticipated annual animation conference Animation & More Summit is set to return with an extravagant surprise: Anime India 2025, India’s first anime convention. The joint event is spread across three days between 22-24 August 2025 at NESCO’s Bombay Exhibition Center (BEC) in Mumbai, India.

Anime India is an upcoming flagship anime convention for the South Asia region, scheduled for 23-24 August. It is designed to cater to fans of anime, manga, light novels, visual novels, Japanese video games, vocaloid, JPop, and a plethora of other Japanese-origin media and their affiliated subcultures. The event aims to be the largest gathering of core anime fans in the country.

Anime India is a B2C event co-located with the B2B Animation & More Summit 2025 presenting networking opportunities that connect anime to industry partners from the broader AVGC-XR ecosystem. The event is all set to showcase various screenings, panels, events, Anime India Concert, Anime India B2C Expo and much more aiming to attract almost 20,000 attendees in total, keeping the first day focused on B2B sessions.

This year, the B2B AM summit explores licensing, broadcaster-brand collaboration, IP growth and penetration and monetisation opportunities. The event will also highlight India’s global collaborations along with government incentives. Also, it will dive deep into the anime production ecosystem and potential synergies amongst Indian and global companies.

In addition to the summit, India’s most prestigious animation accolades, the Ann Awards, will be presented on 23 August, the opening day of the event, recognising the top talents in the industry.

What to expect from the additional surprise this year:

Flagship Anime Expo: We bring together the biggest broadcasters, streaming services and anime companies in an unprecedented scale for South Asia.

Merchandise: Shop official anime merchandise, manga and books, collectibles, etc. from licensed vendors and creators of anime IP. Anime India has a strict no counterfeit policy.

Creators' Alley: India's first dedicated artists alley (fully vetted) provides an avenue for independent artists and cosplayers to display and sell their original work.

Experience Zones: We are working with not just anime clubs from across the country, but also experts from special interest groups to curate unique hands-on experiential activities for attendees in a manner conducive to promoting further entrenchment in the fandom.

Japanese Culture Zone: Experience activities such as Yukata try-ons, learning origami, Japanese calligraphy and sumi-e paintings at the Japanese culture zone. In addition, experience delectable Japanese and pan-Asian cuisine at the food court!

: Experience activities such as Yukata try-ons, learning origami, Japanese calligraphy and sumi-e paintings at the Japanese culture zone. In addition, experience delectable Japanese and pan-Asian cuisine at the food court! Gaming Zone: Go hands-on with games of Japanese origin, from established esports titles to fun pick-up-and-play titles, there’s going to be a little something for everyone!

Other on-stage attractions are:

Industry Announcements: Discover upcoming anime titles, IP launches, and exclusive announcements from Japanese studios and Indian distributors.

Competitions Galore: From a nationwide anime quiz to the Anime India Idol context, Anime India will be the culmination of competitions starting nationwide, bringing together core anime fans with an intense passion for the medium from every corner of the country.

Screenings and Q&A: Attend exclusive anime premieres and special screenings, and stay for Q&A with special industry guests either in-person or online.

: Attend exclusive anime premieres and special screenings, and stay for Q&A with special industry guests either in-person or online. Anime India Concert: The flagship event that takes over from the Day Stage, the concert will feature invited performers from Japan, including the first holographic concert in South Asia by a Vocaloid.

India is witnessing a massive surge in anime fandom, with millions of viewers and dozens of communities emerging across cities and campuses. In order to cater to the needs of core fans from across the country at global standards, Animation Xpress brings Anime India 2025.