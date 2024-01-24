All India Gaming Federation (AIGF) announced the upcoming second edition of the AIGF Knowledge Series at Bengaluru GAFX 2024.

The AIGF Knowledge Series is a module to spark up conversations and create awareness about the online skill gaming landscape. The series will be held in collaboration with different states in the country to foster insightful discussions across gaming themes through panels, fireside chats by various domain experts from the industry and gaming ecosystem.

The first edition was successfully conducted in Meghalaya and the second knowledge series is scheduled to take place at Lalit, Bengaluru on 31 January 2024 starting at 3 pm. Renowned industry experts, thought leaders, and key stakeholders will gather to share valuable insights into the latest developments, challenges, and solutions in the realm of online gaming safety.

The Indian online gaming industry is at the cusp of transformation and is poised to only grow further. In 2023, India’s online gaming market had revenues of Rs 260 billion ($3.1 billion) and is expected to grow to Rs 625 billion ($7.5 billion) in the next five years, as per a report. An event of this nature is intended to benefit game creators, industry, and gamers alike and serve towards the goal of creating a safe, secure, trusted and accountable gaming ecosystem within digital India.

“Our objective with this series is to facilitate insightful and engaging discussions on strategic gaming themes. We also aim to collaborate with other key states in the future to enhance outreach and awareness towards online gaming,” said AIGF CEO Roland Landers. “Through this knowledge series, we invite all stakeholders in the gaming industry to actively participate in this insightful event. By fostering collaboration and sharing knowledge, we can collectively contribute to the development of a safer and more trusted online gaming ecosystem.”

As the Indian online gaming industry continues to evolve, the AIGF Knowledge Series at Bengaluru GAFX 2024 stands as a pivotal platform for industry stakeholders to collaborate, share insights, and shape the future of the online gaming landscape.

GAFX is a flagship annual event of the Indian animation, VFX, gaming and comics industry, supported by the Government of Karnataka.