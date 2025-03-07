AI at the 2025 NAB Show: Shaping the future of storytelling

From enhancing storytelling to personalising viewer experiences, combating disinformation and streamlining production to increasing revenue opportunities, it’s no surprise artificial intelligence (AI) technologies have become indispensable tools for business leaders and creators – from content creation to consumption. In fact, the global AI media and entertainment market is projected to exceed $104.4 billion by 2030, according to Straits Research. The 2025 NAB Show, 5-9 April (6-9 Exhibits) in Las Vegas is at the forefront of this revolution and provides media professionals unparalleled access to the latest AI-driven tools, insights and innovations needed to stay ahead in this evolving landscape.

“AI is transforming media and entertainment, unlocking new ways to tell stories, engage audiences and streamline production,” said Nab Global Connections and Events executive vice president and managing director Karen Chupka. “At Nab Show, we’re bringing together emerging tech and visionary creators to explore AI’s ability to enhance storytelling.”

The event offers hands on learning with the expanded AI Track at Post|Production World dives deeper into AI-driven advancements in content generation, editing and storytelling. Additionally, attendees will receive specialised hands-on training using leading tools, including Descript, Runway, Premiere Pro and Firefly. Other trainings include the AI Broadcast TV Workshop, AI VFX & Motion Workshop and AI Video Editing Workshop to help industry professionals integrate AI seamlessly into their workflows and push the boundaries of creative storytelling.

As AI transforms media and entertainment, it also raises pressing concerns around ethics, governance and competitive impact. Important conversations include Safeguarding IP in the Era of AI: From Deepfakes to Digital Deception, where Vermillio CEO Dan Neely and one of Time’s 100 Most Influential People in AI, will explore how creators and studios can protect their IP while leveraging AI. DeepSeek and the New Reality: Progress or Pandora’s Box will examine the commoditisation of AI models and the need for media companies to focus on differentiation, ethics and governance. These discussions will help industry professionals navigate AI’s risks while harnessing its potential.

Beyond training and education, the event is the premiere global marketplace for cutting-edge technologies. The AI Innovation Pavilion serves as a central hub for the latest advancements in tech, while the lounge, sponsored by AWS, fosters connections and collaboration among industry leaders. Emerging startups exhibiting in PropelME and speaking on the Startup Stage, will showcase how they are leveraging AI to transform the broadcast, media, and entertainment industry. Produced in partnership with FBRC.ai, the space is designed to connect emerging innovators with industry leaders, shaping the future of content creation, distribution and monetisation.As the media industry continues to evolve, the event remains the ultimate destination for professionals seeking to understand and leverage AI’s transformative power. Whether through hands-on training, thought leadership sessions or the latest innovations on display, the event is ensuring that the future of storytelling is driven by intelligence, creativity and technological advancement.

Learn more at NABShow.com or register here for a free Exhibits Pass ($219 value) through 17 March 2025. Starting 18 March, registration here saves you $20 and you pay only $199 for an Exhibits Pass.