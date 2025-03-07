The future of media and entertainment unveiled at NAB Show

The 2025 NAB Show, taking place 5-9 April (6-9 Exhibits) at the Las Vegas Convention Center, is where the future of broadcast, media and entertainment takes center stage. As the industry navigates rapid innovation, this year’s event will highlight five major forces shaping its evolution: artificial intelligence (AI), the creator economy, streaming, cloud virtualisation and sports. With cutting-edge tech on display and an expanded lineup of immersive sessions, hands-on experiences and thought-provoking discussions, Nab Show remains the premier destination for professionals looking to stay ahead of the curve.

“Nab Show has led the charge in innovation for media and entertainment, and this year is no exception,” said Nab Global Connections and Events executive vice president and managing director Karen Chupka.

Sports Summit

A notable addition this year is the three-day Sports Summit, running 6-8 April. Discussions will explore the tech and trends transforming the fan experience and driving new revenue streams, including innovations in live sports production, media rights negotiations and the impact of Free Ad-Supported Streaming TV (FAST) channels on sports broadcasting. Gotham Chopra, the award-winning filmmaker and co-founder of “Religion of Sports,” is set to deliver a compelling keynote titled Peak Human: Unleashing the Champion Within where he will delve into the deep cultural impact of sports narratives and the mythic pursuit of Human Potential.

“Live sports are captivating audiences in unprecedented ways and unlocking fresh revenue opportunities for the media and entertainment industries,” said Chupka. “The Summit coupled with trailblazing companies on the exhibit floor are reshaping the way that fans are engaging and experiencing sports.”

The event will feature big brands in the sports arena including AWS, Arri, Avid Technology, Blackmagic Design, Canon, Ross Video, Sony and Verizon Business.

Creator economy

The creator economy, now valued at over $191 billion, is another focal point of the event. With tens of millions of professional content creators worldwide, the event examines how these individuals are redefining storytelling, financing projects independently and building substantial online audiences. The Main Stage will feature Forbes Top Creator Dhar Mann in The Power of Positivity: Building the World’s Largest Digital Scripted Studio – Dhar Mann Studios, highlighting the shifting paradigms in content creation and distribution. The Creator Lab, powered in partnership with Blackmagic Design, builds on its 2024 debut with more hands-on learning and education from top thought leaders on topics including AI as a Creative Partner, Winning the Algorithm War, and the Power of Authenticity.

Business of entertainment

In partnership with The Ankler, Nab Show introduces the Business of Entertainment track — a two-day program offering insider perspectives on significant industry shifts. Topics include media dealmaking, content bundling, new advertising models and the convergence of Hollywood with the creator economy. Attendees can expect sharp analysis and candid conversations addressing the evolving dynamics of audience engagement and revenue generation in the entertainment sector.

This track features WWE president Nick Khan and chief content officer Paul “Triple H” Levesque, who will discuss the company’s continuing evolution—from global expansion and talent development to innovative storytelling and the integration of new technologies With an agenda packed with cutting-edge insights and expert perspectives, the 2025 Nab Show is set to be an essential gathering for media and entertainment professionals. Whether exploring the latest advancements in live sports production, gaining a competitive edge in the creator economy or diving into the entertainment of business, attendees will leave with the knowledge and connections needed to thrive in an ever-evolving industry.

Learn more at NABShow.com or register here for a free Exhibits Pass ($219 value) through 17 March 2025. Starting 18 March, registration here saves you $20 and you pay only $199 for an Exhibits Pass.