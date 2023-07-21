Adult Swim revealed that they are currently in production with acclaimed director Shinichirō Watanabe (Cowboy Bebop, Samurai Champloo) for a new Toonami original anime series Lazarus. This new series marks Watanabe’s return to the sci-fi action genre with a globe-trotting thriller set in the near future.

Lazarus is produced by Sola Entertainment and animated by Studio Mappa. The anime series will feature high-octane action with sequences meticulously designed by Chad Stahelski, renowned stuntman and director of the John Wick film franchise and brought to the screen by Watanabe.

Additionally, as many familiar with Watanabe’s oeuvre will expect, Lazarus will also feature a captivating score by a collection of renowned jazz and electronic artists including jazz saxophonist Kamasi Washington (West Coast Get Down); producer, DJ, and musician Floating Points (Floating Points Ensemble); and producer, DJ and musician Bonobo.

“As I embark on this creative journey, I can’t help but feel that this project will serve as a culmination of my career so far. I hope you enjoy it,” said Watanabe.

“Shinichirō Watanabe is simply one of the greatest living artists, and it’s a dream come true to be able to collaborate with him on a new original series,” said Adult Swim Anime SVP and action series head Jason DeMarco. “Like all of his work, Lazarus is packed with big ideas, incredible characters, and a ton of heart. We can’t wait for anime fans to see this world.”

Official synopsis reads: The year is 2052 – an era of unprecedented peace and prosperity prevails across the globe. The reason for this: mankind has been freed from sickness and pain. Nobel Prize-winning neuroscientist Dr. Skinner has developed a miracle cure-all drug with no apparent drawbacks called Hapuna. Hapuna soon becomes ubiquitous… and essential. However, soon after Hapuna is officially introduced, Dr. Skinner vanishes.

Three years later, the world has moved on. But Dr. Skinner has returned – this time, as a harbinger of doom. Skinner announces that Hapuna has a short half-life. Everyone who has taken it will die approximately three years later. Death is coming for this sinful world – and coming soon.

As a response to this threat, a special task force of five agents is gathered from across the world to save humanity from Skinner’s plan. This group is called Lazarus. Can they find Skinner and develop a vaccine before time runs out?

Fans attending the Adult Swim Festival in San Diego this year will hear from Watanabe himself at the “Toonami on the Green” event on Saturday, 22 July at 5:15 pm PT. Free for those 18+ to attend, reservations are currently sold out, but fans are encouraged to join the standby line for the chance to get a first look at Lazarus alongside other forthcoming Toonami original series.