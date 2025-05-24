ABBY Awards 2025: Enormous wins big with a total of 67 awards; awards for animation and special effects were also given

The Advertising Club’s ABBY Awards concluded on 23 May held at Taj Cidade de Goa Heritage and Horizon during the Goafest 2025. The event celebrating innovation, strategy, research and seamless integration witnessed the participants bagging several coveted titles.

Enormous emerged as the creative agency of the year bagging a total of 67 awards including six gold, 17 silver, 24 bronze and 20 merits with a total of 286 points. Leo India won 51 awards (196 points) followed by VML India and Famous Innovations bagging 19 (78 points) and 11 (72 points) awards each.

The video craft specialist of the year award went to Good Morning Films. The team won seven silver, three gold, bronze and merit each, taking the tally to 16 awards with a total of 84 points.

Under the animation segment of the video craft category Artificial Labs won gold for the MUKDEEE campaign. The bronze went to Kitchen.Video for Mivi’s Silent Fox Party. Others who won merits were Vanilla Films for Cadbury Silk’s A Penguin’s Quest, Hogarth Studios for Star Cement’s Har Ghar Mein Star ft. Lovlina Borgohain, Schbang for UltraTech’s Infinity Zoom and Krafton India for BGMI’s Live the Battlegrounds.

Moving ahead, the special effects segment segment of witnessed Good Morning Films getting the gold award for Thums Up – Dum Hai Toh Dikha campaign. Hogarth Studios bagged bronze for Star Cement’s Har Ghar Mein Star ft. Lovlina Borgohain campaign.

Others who bagged merit in this segment were:

Good Morning Films- Bajaj’s Bajaj Pulsar Chala Apni

Krafton India- BGMI’s Live the Battlegrounds

Publicis Production- Flipkart’s Minutes

KITCHEN.VIDEO- Mivi’s Mivi Silent Fox Party

Vanilla Films- ITC Savlon’s Savlon – Date

Publicis Production- Bridgestone’s Your Most Comfortable Seat on the Road

Check out the complete results below: